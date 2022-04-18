IPL 2022 Points Table: A Look At Updated Orange & Purple Cap Standings After CSK Vs GT

The IPL 2022 doubleheader matches on Sunday witnessed Sunrisers Hyderabad winning by a seven-wicket margin over Punjab Kings in the first match of the day. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, won the nail-biting contests against Chennai Super Kings in the last ball thriller to keep hold of the top spot.

In the first match between Sunrisers and Punjab Kings, the SRH won the toss and asked PBKS to bat first. SRH bowlers did a fine job and bowled out the Kings for just 151 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler with three wickets for 22 runs, while Umran Malik bowled brilliantly to pick up four wickets for just 28 runs. For the Kings, Liam Livingstone scored yet another half-century (60 runs), while Shahrukh Khan scored 26 runs.

Chasing 152 runs to win, SRH lost skipper Kane Williamson early while Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi stitched up a decent partnership for the second wicket. Aiden Markram (41* off 27 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (35* off 30 runs) ensured the team's victory without much trouble. For Kings Rahul, Chahar picked up two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

In the second match of the day, Gujarat Titans skippered by Rashid Khan in absence of Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first. Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali departed early, but Ruturaj Gaikwad finally got among the runs with a fine half-century. The opener scored 73 runs before being dismissed by Yash Dayal. Ambati Rayudu scored 46 runs off 31 balls and a cameo knock from skipper Ravindra Jadeja ensured CSK reached the target of 169 runs.

Cashing 170 runs for victory, Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar both were dismissed for a duck in space of three balls. With Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, and Rahul Tewatia all departing quickly Titans had lost half of the team for just 87 runs on the board. However, David Miller had other ideas as he played a blinder of a knock to keep the team in the match.

Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan scored 40 runs off 21 balls to keep the team in the hunt for a win before being dismissed by Dwayne Bravo. Alzari Joseph was the next to go with Bravo making it two in two in the 19th over. In the penultimate over Chris Jordan was hit for a six by Miller before the CSK pacer bowled a no-ball in the next delivery. Miller despatched the fee hit ball for a boundary before picking up a double in the fifth ball to win the match.

CSK vs GT: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. LSG is in the second spot on the points table. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the third spot on the table, SRH is now in the 4th place, while RR is now in the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. KKR is in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. Delhi Capitals are placed 8th, Chennai Super Kings occupy the 9th spot, while Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom spot i.e 10th spot.

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points NRR GT 6 5 1 0 10 +0.395 LSG 6 4 2 0 8 +0.296 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 +0.142 SRH 6 4 2 0 8 -0.077 RR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.389 KKR 6 3 3 0 6 +0.223 PBKS 6 3 3 0 6 +0.109 DC 5 2 3 0 4 +0.219 CSK 6 1 5 0 2 -0.638 MI 6 0 6 0 0 -1.048



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans is third. Shivam Dube of CSK is in the fourth spot, while Liam Livingstone rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 5 272 KL Rahul LSG 6 235 Hardik Pandya GT 5 228 Shivam Dube CSK 6 226 Liam Livingstone PBKS 6 224 Quinton de Kock LSG 6 212 Rahul Tripathi SRH 6 205 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 6 205 Suryakumar Yadav MI 4 200 Shubman Gill GT 6 200

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. SRH's T Natarajan has now moved to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav continues to be on the third spot on the list. Avesh Khan is fourth on the wicket-takers list while Wanindu Hasaranga completes the top five.