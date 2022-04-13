IPL 2022 Points Table: A Look At Updated Orange & Purple Cap Standings After CSK Vs RCB

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa produced a stunning batting display on Tuesday as Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of IPL 2022, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. CSK won the match by 23 runs in a high scoring encounter. It was raining sixes during the CSK vs RCB match at DY Patil Stadium as Uthappa and Dube sent RCB bowlers for a leather hunt in the final 10 overs of the CSK innings.

Dube scored an unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls, which consisted of 5 fours and 8 sixes. Uthappa, on the other hand, perished for 88 runs of 50 balls consisting of four boundaries and nine sixes. CSK managed to put up 216 runs on board for the loss of four wickets. For RCB, Wanindu Hasranga picked up 2 wickets while Josh Hazelwood picked up 1 wicket.

Chasing a mammoth total of 217 runs for victory, RCB failed to get off to a flying start losing skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli quite early. Glenn Maxwell looked to play big shots before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for just 26 runs. Shahbaz Ahmed (41 runs of 27 balls), Suyash Prabhudessai (34 of 18 balls), and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (34 of 14 balls) did try their best to help the team chase down the target, however, it wasn't enough for RCB to chase down the target. For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana finished with four wickets, conceding only 33 runs in his four overs.

IPL points table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. KKR are in second spot on the points table. LSG have now moved to third spot on the table, while GT are in 4th place. The loss to CSK meant RCB slipped to fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Delhi Capitals continue to be in 6th spot, while Punjab Kings are 7th. Sunrisers Hyderabad with two wins are placed 8th, Chennai Super Kings with their first win of the season are now 9th, while Mumbai Indians have slipped to 10th.

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR RR 4 3 1 0 6 +0.951 KKR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.446 LSG 5 3 2 0 6 +0.174 GT 4 3 1 0 6 +0.097 RCB 5 3 2 0 6 +0.006 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.476 PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 +0.152 SRH 4 2 2 0 4 -0.501 CSK 5 1 4 0 2 -0.745 MI 4 0 4 0 0 -1.181

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The list of highest run-getters of IPL 2022 sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. CSK's Shivam Dube moved to second spot, thanks to his superb knock against RCB. Dube's CSK teammate Robin Uthappa takes the third spot. LSG's Quinton de Kock is in fourth place, while Shubman Gill rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 4 218 Shivam Dube CSK 5 207 Robin Uthappa CSK 5 194 Quinton de Kock LSG 5 188 Shubman Gill GT 4 187 Ishan Kishan MI 4 175 Shimron Hetmyer RR 4 168 Liam Livingstone PBKS 4 162 Prithvi Shaw DC 4 160 Deepak Hooda LSG 5 155

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

In the Purple cap race, Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker. Umesh Yadav has now slipped down to second spot. Kuldeep Yadav, after a four-wicket haul on Sunday, is now third on the list. Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth on the wicket-takers list while SRH's T Natarajan completes the top five.