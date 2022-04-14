IPL 2022 Points Table: A Look At Updated Orange & Purple Cap Standings After MI Vs PBKS

The Punjab Kings bowlers held their nerves against Mumbai Indians to win their third match of IPL 2022 by 12 runs on Wednesday. The MI vs PBKS match in Pune on Wednesday provided fans with a run-fest. It was the Kings who held their nerves to not only win the match but also hand MI their fifth straight loss.

Batting first Punjab Kings were off to a strong start with skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan dominating Mumbai Indians bowlers. The opening pair put on opening sand of 97 runs before Agarwal was dismissed for 52 runs. Shikhar Dhawan kept the run rate going despite losing Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone. Basil Thampi finally go rid of Dhawan after he had scored 70 runs off just 50 balls. Jitesh Sharma played an unbeaten cameo knock of 30 runs from 15 balls to take the team to a total of 198 runs.

Chasing a mammoth target of 199 runs for victory, MI got off to a strong start with skipper Rohit Sharma sending the PBKS bowlers for a leather hunt. He raced to 28 off just 17 balls before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Ishan Kishan also did not trouble the scoreboard and was dismissed for just 3 runs. Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma revived MI innings with Brewis hitting Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes. The young South African was dismissed for 49 runs by Oden Smith. Suryakumar Yadav ran out Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard which put MI in more trouble. However, Yadav was playing a blinder of an innings to bring MI back into the match. Once he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada there was no comeback as PBKS sealed the match.



IPL 2022 points table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. KKR is in the second spot on the points table. The win over Mumbai Indians takes Punjab Kings to the third spot on the table, while LSG is in 4th place. Gujarat Giants are now in the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. RCB is in the 6th spot, while Delhi Capitals are 7th. Sunrisers Hyderabad with two wins are placed 8th, Chennai Super Kings with their first win of the season are now 9th, while Mumbai Indians have slipped to 10th.

Teams Played Won Lost No result Points NRR RR 4 3 1 0 6 +0.951 KKR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.446 PBKS 5 3 2 0 6 +0.239 LSG 5 3 2 0 6 +0.174 GT 4 3 1 0 6 +0.097 RCB 5 3 1 0 6 +0.006 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.476 SRH 4 2 2 0 4 -0.501 CSK 5 1 4 0 2 -0.745 MI 5 0 5 0 0 -1.072



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The list of highest run-getters of IPL 2022 sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. CSK's Shivam Dube moved to the second spot, thanks to his superb knock against RCB. PBKS Shikhar Dhawan has now moved to the third spot, while CSK's Robin Uthappa has slipped to the fourth spot. LSG's Quinton de Kock rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 4 218 Shivam Dube CSK 5 207 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 5 197 Robin Uthappa CSK 5 194 Quinton de Kock LSG 5 188 Shubman Gill GT 4 187 Ishan Kishan MI 5 178 Shimron Hetmyer RR 4 168 Liam Livingstone PBKS 5 164 Suryakumar Yadav MI 3 163

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

In the Purple cap race, Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker. Umesh Yadav has now slipped down to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav, after a four-wicket haul on Sunday, is now third on the list. Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth on the wicket-takers list while SRH's T Natarajan completes the top five.