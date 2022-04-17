IPL 2022 Points Table: A Look At Updated Orange & Purple Cap Standings After RCB Vs DC

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) pitted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. The match was held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Bangalore won by 16 runs over Delhi, gaining two extra points on the rankings. After the match between RCB and DC, this is how the new points table looks.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L NRR PTS Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 +0.450 8 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 +0.296 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 +0.142 8 Rajasthan Royals 5 3 2 +0.389 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 +0.239 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 +0.223 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 -0.196 6 Delhi Capitals 5 2 3 +0.219 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 -0.745 2 Mumbai Indians 6 0 6 -1.048 0

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of the Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the standings when it comes to the Orange Cap in the IPL. Buttler has scored 272 runs with a strike rate of 68.00 in five matches. KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper, is in second place with 235 runs to his name. Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya is in third place with 228 runs in five matches while Quinton de Kock of Lucknow and Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 with 212 and 207 runs, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 5 272 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 6 235 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 5 228 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 6 212 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 5 207 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 4 200 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 5 200 Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 197 Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals 5 197 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 5 197

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the Purple Cap standings in the IPL. This season, the spinner has taken 12 wickets in five matches. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is in second place with 11 wickets in five matches. Lucknow's Avesh Khan has moved up to the third position with 11 wickets in six games. Wanindu Hasaranga (11) and T Natarajan (11) are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 5 12 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 5 11 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 6 11 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 11 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 11 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 6 10 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 4 8 Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans 5 8 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 5 7 Trent Boult Rajasthan Royals 4 7

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI