IPL 2022 Points Table: Latest Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post LSG Vs PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The match was played at MCA's Pune Stadium. The Super Giants won the match by 20 runs courtesy of some good batting by Quinton de Kock and some exceptional bowling by Krunal Pandya and Co.

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to field first. Lucknow scored 153/8 in 20 overs thanks to an amazing knock by De Kock, who hit 46 off 37 balls. Deepak Hooda also contributed with the bat as he scored 34 off 28 balls. Kagiso Rabada picked a four-wicket-haul for Punjab, while Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets.

In the second innings, Lucknow managed to restrict Punjab to 133/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Rishi Dhawan, none of the batters were able to fire in order to help Punjab register a win. Mohsin Khan picked three wickets for Lucknow, while Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya scalped two wickets each. Pandya was named the player of the match for his bowling performance.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with 14 points to their name. The side has lost just one game in its last eight outings. Rajasthan Royals are in second place with 12 points to their name. Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Teams M W L PTS NRR Gujarat Titans 8 7 1 14 +0.371 Rajasthan Royals 8 6 2 12 +0.561 Lucknow Super Giants 9 6 3 12 +0.408 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 +0.600 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.572 Delhi Capitals 8 4 4 8 +0.695 Punjab Kings 9 4 5 8 -0.470 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.006 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.538 Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 -1.000

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap as the highest run-scorer with 499 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is ranked second with 374 points. Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer are ranked third, fourth, and fifth with 307, 305, and 290 runs, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 8 499 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 9 374 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 9 307 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 7 305 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 9 290 Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 285 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 278 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 8 272 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 9 271 Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 9 263

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 17 wickets. Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Umesh Yadav are ranked third, fourth, and fifth with 15, 15, and 14 wickets, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 8 18 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 8 17 Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 15 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 15 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 9 14 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 8 14 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 8 13 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 13 Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 8 13 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 9 12

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI