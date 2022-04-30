IPL 2022 Points Table: Latest Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post LSG Vs PBKS

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. The match was played at MCA's Pune Stadium. The Super Giants won the match by 20 runs courtesy of some good batting by Quinton de Kock and some exceptional bowling by Krunal Pandya and Co.
Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to field first. Lucknow scored 153/8 in 20 overs thanks to an amazing knock by De Kock, who hit 46 off 37 balls. Deepak Hooda also contributed with the bat as he scored 34 off 28 balls. Kagiso Rabada picked a four-wicket-haul for Punjab, while Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets.
In the second innings, Lucknow managed to restrict Punjab to 133/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Rishi Dhawan, none of the batters were able to fire in order to help Punjab register a win. Mohsin Khan picked three wickets for Lucknow, while Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya scalped two wickets each. Pandya was named the player of the match for his bowling performance.
Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with 14 points to their name. The side has lost just one game in its last eight outings. Rajasthan Royals are in second place with 12 points to their name. Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|7
|1
|14
|+0.371
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|6
|2
|12
|+0.561
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+0.408
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.600
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.572
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.695
|Punjab Kings
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.470
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.006
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.538
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|-1.000
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap as the highest run-scorer with 499 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is ranked second with 374 points. Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer are ranked third, fourth, and fifth with 307, 305, and 290 runs, respectively.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|499
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|374
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings
|9
|307
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|305
|Shreyas Iyer
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|290
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|285
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|278
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|272
|Quinton de Kock
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|271
|Liam Livingstone
|Punjab Kings
|9
|263
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 17 wickets. Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Umesh Yadav are ranked third, fourth, and fifth with 15, 15, and 14 wickets, respectively.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|18
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|17
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|15
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|15
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|14
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|14
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|13
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|13
|Kagiso Rabada
|Punjab Kings
|8
|13
|Rahul Chahar
|Punjab Kings
|9
|12