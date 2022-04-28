IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated IPL Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia produced breathtaking innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday to hand Gujarat Titans a 5-wicket win in a last-ball thriller. The loss to the Titans ended SRH's five-match unbeaten run in IPL 2022. Titans on the other hand maintained their place at the top of the IPL 2022 Points table.

Batting first, SRH posted 195 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Opener Abhishek Sharma once again dazzled with the bat, scoring a fine half-century at the top. The youngster scored 65 runs off 42 balls before being bowled by Alzarri Joseph. Aiden Markram was the other top scorer for SRH, making 56 runs off 40 balls. Shashank Singh's cameo knock of 25 runs from 6 balls took the team's total past the 190 mark. For Titans, Mohammad Shami finished with figures of 3/39.

Chasing a huge total of 196 runs to win, the Titans began strongly with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubamn Gill putting up 69-run stand for the opening wicket. However, the tides changed quickly with SRH pacer Umran Malik in the thick of the action with his pace and toe crushing yorkers. Gill was Umran Malik's first wicket as he fell for 22.

The SRH pacer then accounted for the wickets of Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller. Malik's fourth wicket came in form of Wriddhiman Saha, who completed a fine half-century. The 22-year-old pace sensation then had his fifth wicket of the match, sending Abhinav Manohar for a first-ball duck. With half of the side back in the hut and SRH on the verge of victory Tewatia and Rashid Khan batted brilliantly to turn the tables and snatch the win from the jaws of defeat for the Gujarat Titans.

GT vs SRH: IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. Rajasthan Royals are second in the table. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed third, LSG take 4th place, while RCB are now fifth in the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS are in 6th spot, while DC are 7th. KKR dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT 8 7 1 0 14 +0.371 RR 8 6 2 0 12 +0.561 SRH 8 5 3 0 10 +0.600 LSG 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334 RCB 9 5 4 0 10 -0.572 PBKS 8 4 4 0 8 -0.419 DC 7 3 4 0 6 +0.715 KKR 8 3 5 0 6 +0.080 CSK 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538 MI 8 8 0 0 0 -1.000

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya stays in third spot. Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan is in the fourth spot, while SRH Abhishek Sharma after the half-century against the Titans rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 8 499 KL Rahul LSG 8 368 Hardik Pandya GT 7 305 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 8 302 Abhishek Sharma SRH 8 285 Faf du Plessis RCB 9 278 Tilak Verma MI 8 272 Prithvi Shaw DC 7 254 Shreyas Iyer KKR 8 248 Shivam Dube CSK 8 247

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. SRH's Umran Malik after the 5-wicket haul against Titans has now moved to second place while his teammate T Natarajan takes the third spot on the list. CSK's Dwayne Bravo is fourth on the wicket-takers list while GT's Mohammad Shami completes the top five.