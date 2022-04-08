The Lucknow Super Giants won their second match of the IPL 2022 season by defeating Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting encounter on Thursday. The DC vs LSG match saw KL Rahul led team (LSG) winning the contest by six wickets and two balls to spare. The win helped DC climb to the 2nd spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The KL Rahul led team won the match courtesy of a brilliant batting performance from opener Quinton de Kock.

LSG won the toss and asked DC to bat first. The Delhi Capitals team posted 149 runs on board for losing three wickets despite a strong start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. Shaw dominated LSG bowlers and scored 61 runs before being dismissed. Following Shaw's dismissal, it was the turn of the LSG spinners to apply pressure on the DC batting lineup. However, Sarfaraz Khan(36 of 28 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (39 of 36 balls) managed to score some quick runs in the final five overs to take the team to a respectable total.

LSG began their chase strongly with Quinton de Kock going after Capitals bowlers. KL Rahul and Evin Lewis were dismissed quickly by Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav to bring Delhi Capitals back into the game. Kuldeep Yadav provided the big breakthrough when he dismissed de Kock for 80 runs. Deepak Hooda and Kruunal Pandya brought the team closer to the target. Hooda lost his wicket in the first ball of the final over. However, youngster Ayush Badoni hit Shardul Thakur for four and a six to win the match for the team.

IPL 2022 points table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. Lucknow Super Giants post their victory over Delhi Capitals moved to second spot on the points table. Rajasthan Royals are third on the table, while Gujarat Titans occupy the fourth spot respectively. Punjab Kings takes the 5th spot, while RCB are in 6th place. Delhi Capitals are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to Chennai Super Kings(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR KKR 4 3 1 0 6 +1.102 LSG 4 3 1 0 6 +0.256 RR 3 2 1 0 4 1.218 GT 2 2 0 0 4 0.495 PBKS 3 2 1 0 4 0.238 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 0.159 DC 3 1 2 0 2 -0.116 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -1.251 MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.362 SRH 2 0 3 0 0 -1.825

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler currently holds the top spot. LSG wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock courtesy of his half century has moved to second spot. Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan is third, while LSG skipper KL Rahul and allrounder Deepak Hooda complete the top 5 list.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 3 205 Quinton de Kock LSG 4 149 Ishan Kishan MI 3 149 KL Rahul LSG 4 132 Deepak Hooda LSG 4 130 Faf du Plessis RCB 3 122 Tilak Verma MI 3 121 Shimron Hetmayer RR 3 109 Prithvi Shaw DC 3 109 Shivam Dube CSK 3 109

IPL 2022 purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with 9 wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is now second on the wicket-takers list while LSG's Avesh Khan has now slipped to the third spot with 7 wickets after 4 wicket haul against SRH. Rahul Chahar has slipped down to the fourth spot with 6 wickets, followed by Kuldeep Yadav in the fifth spot