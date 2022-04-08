Quick links:
Image: KKR/ Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram
The Lucknow Super Giants won their second match of the IPL 2022 season by defeating Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting encounter on Thursday. The DC vs LSG match saw KL Rahul led team (LSG) winning the contest by six wickets and two balls to spare. The win helped DC climb to the 2nd spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The KL Rahul led team won the match courtesy of a brilliant batting performance from opener Quinton de Kock.
LSG won the toss and asked DC to bat first. The Delhi Capitals team posted 149 runs on board for losing three wickets despite a strong start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. Shaw dominated LSG bowlers and scored 61 runs before being dismissed. Following Shaw's dismissal, it was the turn of the LSG spinners to apply pressure on the DC batting lineup. However, Sarfaraz Khan(36 of 28 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (39 of 36 balls) managed to score some quick runs in the final five overs to take the team to a respectable total.
LSG began their chase strongly with Quinton de Kock going after Capitals bowlers. KL Rahul and Evin Lewis were dismissed quickly by Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav to bring Delhi Capitals back into the game. Kuldeep Yadav provided the big breakthrough when he dismissed de Kock for 80 runs. Deepak Hooda and Kruunal Pandya brought the team closer to the target. Hooda lost his wicket in the first ball of the final over. However, youngster Ayush Badoni hit Shardul Thakur for four and a six to win the match for the team.
Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. Lucknow Super Giants post their victory over Delhi Capitals moved to second spot on the points table. Rajasthan Royals are third on the table, while Gujarat Titans occupy the fourth spot respectively. Punjab Kings takes the 5th spot, while RCB are in 6th place. Delhi Capitals are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to Chennai Super Kings(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|KKR
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|
+1.102
|LSG
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|
+0.256
|RR
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
1.218
|GT
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
0.495
|PBKS
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
0.238
|RCB
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
0.159
|DC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
-0.116
|CSK
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|
-1.251
|MI
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|
-1.362
|SRH
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|
-1.825
Coming to the list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler currently holds the top spot. LSG wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock courtesy of his half century has moved to second spot. Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan is third, while LSG skipper KL Rahul and allrounder Deepak Hooda complete the top 5 list.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|3
|205
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|4
|149
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|3
|149
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|4
|132
|Deepak Hooda
|LSG
|4
|130
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|3
|122
|Tilak Verma
|MI
|3
|121
|Shimron Hetmayer
|RR
|3
|109
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|3
|109
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|3
|109
Coming to the Purple cap, Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with 9 wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is now second on the wicket-takers list while LSG's Avesh Khan has now slipped to the third spot with 7 wickets after 4 wicket haul against SRH. Rahul Chahar has slipped down to the fourth spot with 6 wickets, followed by Kuldeep Yadav in the fifth spot
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Umesh Yadav
|KKR
|4
|9
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|3
|7
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|4
|7
|Rahul Chahar
|PBKS
|3
|6
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|3
|6
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|3
|6
|Tymal Mills
|MI
|3
|6
|Mohammad Shami
|GT
|2
|5
|Tim Southee
|KKR
|3
|5
|Trent Boult
|RR
|3
|5