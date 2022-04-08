Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Updated Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Holders After DC Vs LSG Thriller

IPL 2022 Points table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the DC vs LSG match on Thursday.

IPL 2022 Points Table, Updated Orange and Purple Cap

The Lucknow Super Giants won their second match of the IPL 2022 season by defeating Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting encounter on Thursday. The DC vs LSG match saw KL Rahul led team (LSG) winning the contest by six wickets and two balls to spare. The win helped DC climb to the 2nd spot on the IPL 2022 points table. The KL Rahul led team won the match courtesy of a brilliant batting performance from opener Quinton de Kock. 

LSG won the toss and asked DC to bat first. The Delhi Capitals team posted 149 runs on board for losing three wickets despite a strong start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.  Shaw dominated LSG bowlers and scored 61 runs before being dismissed. Following Shaw's dismissal, it was the turn of the LSG spinners to apply pressure on the DC batting lineup. However, Sarfaraz Khan(36 of 28 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (39 of 36 balls) managed to score some quick runs in the final five overs to take the team to a respectable total.

LSG began their chase strongly with Quinton de Kock going after Capitals bowlers. KL Rahul and Evin Lewis were dismissed quickly by Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav to bring Delhi Capitals back into the game. Kuldeep Yadav provided the big breakthrough when he dismissed de Kock for 80 runs. Deepak Hooda and Kruunal Pandya brought the team closer to the target. Hooda lost his wicket in the first ball of the final over. However, youngster Ayush Badoni hit Shardul Thakur for four and a six to win the match for the team.

IPL 2022 points table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. Lucknow Super Giants post their victory over Delhi Capitals moved to second spot on the points table.  Rajasthan Royals are third on the table, while Gujarat Titans occupy the fourth spot respectively. Punjab Kings takes the 5th spot, while RCB are in 6th place. Delhi Capitals are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to  Chennai Super Kings(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won  Lost No Result Points NRR
KKR 4 3 1 0 6

+1.102
LSG 4 3 1 0 6

+0.256
RR 3 2 1 0 4

1.218
GT 2 2 0 0 4

0.495
PBKS 3 2 1 0 4

0.238

 
RCB 3 2 1 0 4

0.159
DC 3 1 2 0 2

-0.116
CSK 3 0 3 0 0

-1.251
MI 3 0 3 0 0

-1.362
SRH 2 0 3 0 0

-1.825

 

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler currently holds the top spot. LSG wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock courtesy of his half century has moved to second spot. Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan is third, while LSG skipper KL Rahul and allrounder Deepak Hooda complete the top 5 list.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 3 205
Quinton de Kock LSG 4 149
Ishan Kishan MI 3 149
KL Rahul  LSG 4 132
Deepak Hooda LSG 4 130
Faf du Plessis RCB 3 122
Tilak Verma MI 3 121
Shimron Hetmayer RR 3 109
Prithvi Shaw DC 3 109
Shivam Dube CSK 3 109

IPL 2022 purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with 9 wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is now second on the wicket-takers list while LSG's Avesh Khan has now slipped to the third spot with 7 wickets after 4 wicket haul against SRH. Rahul Chahar has slipped down to the fourth spot with 6 wickets, followed by Kuldeep Yadav in the fifth spot 

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Umesh Yadav KKR 4 9
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 3 7
Avesh Khan LSG 4 7
Rahul Chahar PBKS 3 6
Kuldeep Yadav DC 3 6
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 3 6
Tymal Mills MI 3 6
Mohammad Shami GT 2 5
Tim Southee KKR 3 5
Trent Boult RR 3 5

 

