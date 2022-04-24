IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs KKR, RCB Vs SRH

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a low-scoring game on Saturday, which was held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The Sunrisers defeated Bangalore by a huge margin of 9 wickets with a whopping 72 balls to spare. Batting first, RCB were bowled out for 68 runs, their second-lowest total in the IPL, In reply, SRH chased down the target with ease as they finished the game in 8 overs. Marco Jansen was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|6
|1
|12
|+0.396
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.691
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.432
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|5
|3
|10
|-0.472
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.124
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.715
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|3
|5
|6
|+0.080
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.562
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.534
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-0.892
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 491 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is in second place in the list of highest run-scorers with 295 runs in six matches. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is in third place with 265 runs in seven matches. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in fourth place with 255 runs in eight games, while Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is in fifth place with 254 runs in seven matches.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|491
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|295
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|265
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|255
|Prithvi Shaw
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|254
|Shreyas Iyer
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|248
|Shivam Dube
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|239
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|234
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|232
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|227
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal presently holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets in seven games. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is in second place in the list of highest wicket-takers with 15 wickets in seven matches. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is in third place with 13 wickets in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings veteran Dwayne Bravo is in fourth place with 12 wickets in seven games, while Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders is in fifth place with 11 wickets in eight matches.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|18
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|15
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|13
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|12
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|11
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|11
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|11
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|11
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|10
|Rahul Chahar
|Punjab Kings
|7
|10