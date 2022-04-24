Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs KKR, RCB Vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game on Saturday, which was held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Points Table, IPL 2022 Orange Cap, IPL 2022 Purple Cap, RCB vs SRH, ipl points table, ipl orange cap, ipl table

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a low-scoring game on Saturday, which was held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The Sunrisers defeated Bangalore by a huge margin of 9 wickets with a whopping 72 balls to spare. Batting first, RCB were bowled out for 68 runs, their second-lowest total in the IPL, In reply, SRH chased down the target with ease as they finished the game in 8 overs. Marco Jansen was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball. 

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR
Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 12 +0.396
Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.691
Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 10 +0.432
Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.472
Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.124
Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 +0.715
Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 +0.080
Punjab Kings 7 3 4 6 -0.562
Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.534
Mumbai Indians 7 0 7 0 -0.892

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 491 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is in second place in the list of highest run-scorers with 295 runs in six matches. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is in third place with 265 runs in seven matches. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in fourth place with 255 runs in eight games, while Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is in fifth place with 254 runs in seven matches. 

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 7 491
Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 6 295
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 7 265
Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 255
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 7 254
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 8 248
Shivam Dube  Chennai Super Kings 7 239
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 7 234
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 5 232
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 8 227

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal presently holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets in seven games. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is in second place in the list of highest wicket-takers with 15 wickets in seven matches. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is in third place with 13 wickets in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings veteran Dwayne Bravo is in fourth place with 12 wickets in seven games, while Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders is in fifth place with 11 wickets in eight matches.   

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 18
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 15
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 7 13
Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 7 12
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 8 11
Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 6 11
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 11
Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 7 10
Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 7 10

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

READ | IPL 2022: KKR restrict GT to 156 for 9 despite Hardik Pandya's 67
READ | Andre Russell becomes 1st player in IPL to achieve huge milestone with 4 wickets in 1 over
READ | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli out for 2nd successive golden duck; Fans express concern over form
READ | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli gets another golden duck as SRH thrash RCB by winning with 12 overs to spare
Tags: IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Points Table, IPL 2022 Orange Cap
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND