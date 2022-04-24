IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After GT Vs KKR, RCB Vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a low-scoring game on Saturday, which was held at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The Sunrisers defeated Bangalore by a huge margin of 9 wickets with a whopping 72 balls to spare. Batting first, RCB were bowled out for 68 runs, their second-lowest total in the IPL, In reply, SRH chased down the target with ease as they finished the game in 8 overs. Marco Jansen was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L PTS NRR Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 12 +0.396 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.691 Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 10 +0.432 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.472 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.124 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 +0.715 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 +0.080 Punjab Kings 7 3 4 6 -0.562 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.534 Mumbai Indians 7 0 7 0 -0.892

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap for scoring 491 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is in second place in the list of highest run-scorers with 295 runs in six matches. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is in third place with 265 runs in seven matches. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is in fourth place with 255 runs in eight games, while Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is in fifth place with 254 runs in seven matches.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 7 491 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 6 295 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 7 265 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 255 Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 7 254 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 8 248 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 7 239 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 7 234 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 5 232 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 8 227

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal presently holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets in seven games. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad is in second place in the list of highest wicket-takers with 15 wickets in seven matches. Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is in third place with 13 wickets in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings veteran Dwayne Bravo is in fourth place with 12 wickets in seven games, while Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders is in fifth place with 11 wickets in eight matches.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 18 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 15 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 7 13 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 7 12 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 8 11 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 6 11 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 11 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 7 10 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 7 10

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI