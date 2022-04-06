The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday left Rajasthan Royals unbeaten start to the campaign with a comfortable win at the Wankhede stadium. The RR vs RCB match ended with RCB coming out victorious by 4 wickets. Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 169 runs on board for the loss of 3 wickets. Opener Jos Buttler continued his fine form with the bat finishing the innings unbeaten on 70 runs while Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 31 runs. For RCB David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel picked up 1 wicket apiece.

Chasing 170 runs to win RCB started strongly as openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis put up 50 run partnership before both the openers were dismissed despite getting the start. Virat Kohli, David Willey, and Sherfane Rutherford did not trouble the scoreboard. With half of the team back into the hut, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik stitched a very important partnership as both the batters scored runs at a brisk pace. Trent Boult provided the breakthrough for dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed for a well-made 45 of 26 balls. Dinesh Karthik, however, ensured that there was no further hiccups as he took th team past finish line staying unbeaten on 44 runs from 23 balls. Following the match, here's a look at the updated points table, IPL Orange Cap standings, and IPL Purple Cap standings.

IPL points table

Following the win, RCB moved a place above on the IPL 2022 points table moving to the 6th spot. Rajasthan Royals, despite the loss, continues to hold the top spot. Kolkata Knight Riders are second while Gujarat Titans occupy the third spot respectively. Punjab Kings take the 4th spot while LSG takes the 5th spot. Delhi Capitals are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to Mumbai Indians(8TH), Chennai Super Kings (9th), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR RR 3 2 1 0 4 +1.218 KKR 3 2 1 0 4 +0.843 GT 2 2 0 0 4 + 0.495 PBKS 2 2 1 0 4 +0.238 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 +0.193 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +0.159 DC 2 1 1 0 2 +0.065 MI 2 0 2 0 0 -1.029 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -1.251 SRH 2 0 2 0 0 -1.825

IPL 2022 orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler currently holds the top spot. Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has now slipped into the second spot and can reclaim it when MI takes on KKR. Faf du Plessis takes the third spot after Tuesday's match, while LSG'S Deepak Hooda is now in the fourth spot. RR's Shimron Hetmayer completes the top five spot.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 3 205 Ishan Kishan MI 2 135 Faf du Plessis RCB 3 122 Deepak Hooda LSG 3 119 Shimron Hetmyer RR 3 109 Shivam Dube CSK 3 109 KL Rahul LSG 3 108 Liam Livingstone PBKS 3 98 Andre Russell KKR 3 95 Sanju Samson RR 3 93

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with 8 wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is now second on the wicket-takers list while LSG's Avesh Khan has now slipped to the third spot with 7 wickets after 4 wicket haul against SRH. Rahul Chahar has slipped down to the fourth spot with 6 wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the fifth spot.