The Lucknow Super Giants continued their fine start to the IPL 2022 campaign as they registered victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 on Monday. The LSG vs SRH match ended with LSG emerging victorious by 12 runs. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 169 runs on board for the loss of 7 wickets.

Skipper KL Rahul was the top scorer for the team with 68 runs, while Deepak Hooda also continued his fine form, scoring 51 runs to help the team put up a comfortable total on board. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd and T Natarajan ended with 2 wickets apiece.

Chasing 170 runs to win, SRH batting line-up failed yet again as they lost early wickets. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson failed to provide a strong start for the team. After Aiden Markram perished without troubling the scoreboard, Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi tried to get the innings back on track by stitching a good partnership.

However, following the dismissal of set batsman like Tripathi for 44 runs, the onus was on Pooran to do the finishing job. The West Indian looked good, but he perished for just 34 runs, turning the match in favour of LSG.

Avesh Khan's two wickets in the 18th over put SRH under more pressure to chase the target. Holder picked up two wickets in the final over to seal the deal for LSG. Avesh Khan produced his career-best IPL figures picking up 4 wickets for 24 runs, while Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya picked up 3 wickets and 2 wickets respectively. Following the match, here's a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, Orange Cap standings, and Purple Cap standings.

IPL 2022 points table

Lucknow Super Giants win over SRH has moved them to 5th spot on the points table'. which is currently led by Rajasthan Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders are second while Gujarat Titans occupy the third spot. Punjab Kings are 4th while the 6th spot is currently being held by Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to Mumbai Indians (8th), Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR RR 2 2 0 0 4 +2.100 KKR 3 2 1 0 4 0.843 GT 2 2 0 0 4 0.843 PBKS 3 2 1 0 4 +0.238 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 +0.193 DC 2 1 1 0 2 +0.065 RCB 2 1 1 0 2 -0.048 MI 2 0 2 0 0 -1.029 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -1.251 SRH 2 0 2 0 0 -3.050

IPL 2022: Orange Cap standings

The list of highest run-getters in IPL 2022 sees Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan on top as he continues to be the holder of orange cap following his half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Royals opener Jos Buttler, who scored a century, takes the 2nd spot on the Orange Cap table. LSG'S Deepak Hooda moves to third spot after his fine century against SRH on Monday. CSK's Shivam Dube has now moved to fourth spot, while LSG Skipper KL Rahul completes the top-5.

Players Teams Matches Runs Ishan Kishan MI 2 135 Jos Buttler RR 2 135 Deepak Hooda LSG 3 119 Shivam Dube CSK 3 109 KL Rahul LSG 3 108 Liam Livingstone PBKS 3 98 Andre Russell KKR 3 95 Faf du Plessis RCB 2 93 Ayush Badoni LSG 3 92 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 3 92

IPL 2022: Purple Cap standings

Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with 8 wickets to his name. LSG's Avesh Khan has now moved to second spot with 7 wickets, after a 4-wicket haul against SRH. Rahul Chahar has slipped down to third spot with 6 wickets, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami in fourth place and fifth place respectively, with both having 5 wickets to their name.