IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After MI Vs CSK

IPL 2022 Points table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the MI vs CSK match on Thursday.

IPL 2022 Points table

MS Dhoni produced a masterclass performance against Mumbai Indians on Thursday to hand Chennai Super Kings a 3-wicket win at the DY Patil stadium. The win was CSK's second of the IPL 2022 season, while Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL history to lose seven matches in a row which has almost shut the door on play-off qualification chances.

Batting first, CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was on fire as he removed both the openers of Mumbai Indians in the first over. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was caught at mid-on while Ishan Kishan’s off-stump was uprooted by the pacer. ﻿Choudhary picked up his third wicket as Dewald Brevis was caught behind by MS Dhoni for 4, leaving MI at 42-3. Suryakumar Yadav did try to get the innings back on track by playing some crisp shots but Santner dismissed him for 32 runs. 

Tilak Verma and debutant Hrithik Shokeen stitched a crucial partnership before Dwayne Bravo dismissed Shokeen. Tilak Verma completed his half-century in the penultimate over. Jaydev Unadkat finished the innings with a four followed by a six as MI posted 155-7.

CSK started poorly as well, with Ruturaj Gaikwad falling to Daniel Sams in the first delivery of the innings. Mitchell Santner was the Australian pacer's second wicket. Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa did put together a decent partnership before Uthappa was dismissed by Unadkat. Sams brought MI back in the match with the wicket of Shivam Dube.

The Australian picked up his fourth wicket by dismissing Rayudu and CSK required 53 off the final five overs. Riley Meredith scalped CSK skipper Jadeja to put MI in control. However, Pretorius cameo knock brought down the equation to 17 of 6 balls. Dhoni hit one six and two fours in the final four balls of the final over to get CSK over the line.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table, with RCB placed second. Rajasthan Royals are placed third, LSG are now in 4th place, while SRH are now 5th on the IPL 2022 points table. DC are in 6th spot, while KKR are placed 7th. Punjab Kings dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 6 5 1 0 10

+0.395
RCB 7 5 2 0 10

+0.251
RR 6 4 2 0 8

+0.380
LSG 7 4 3 0 8

+0.124
SRH 6 4 2 0 8

-0.077
DC 6 3 3 0 6

+0.942
KKR 7 3 4 0 6

+0.160
PBKS 7 3 4 0 6

-0.562
CSK 7 2 5 0 4

-0.534
MI 7 0 7 0 0

-0.892

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to lead the standings. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now moved to third spot. CSK's Shivam Dube takes the fourth spot, while KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022 so far.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 6 375
KL Rahul LSG 7 265
Faf du Plessis RCB 7 250
Shivam Dube CSK 7 239
Shreyas Iyer KKR 7 236
Tilak Verma MI 7 234
Suryakumar Yadav MI 5 232
Hardik Pandya GT 5 228
Robin Uthappa CSK 7 227
Liam Livingstone PBKS 7 226

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rest. DC's Kuldeep Yadav continues to be in second spot. CSK's Dwayne Bravo takes the third spot on the list while SRH's T Natarajan takes the fourth spot, LSG pacer Avesh Khan completes the top five.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 6 17
Kuldeep Yadav DC 6 13
Dwayne Bravo CSK 7 12
T Natarajan SRH 6 12
Avesh Khan LSG 7 11
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 7 11
Khaleel Ahmed DC 5 10
Rahul Chahar PBKS 7 10
Umesh Yadav KKR 7 10
Umran Malik SRH 6 9

 

