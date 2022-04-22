IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After MI Vs CSK

MS Dhoni produced a masterclass performance against Mumbai Indians on Thursday to hand Chennai Super Kings a 3-wicket win at the DY Patil stadium. The win was CSK's second of the IPL 2022 season, while Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL history to lose seven matches in a row which has almost shut the door on play-off qualification chances.

Batting first, CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary was on fire as he removed both the openers of Mumbai Indians in the first over. MI skipper Rohit Sharma was caught at mid-on while Ishan Kishan’s off-stump was uprooted by the pacer. ﻿Choudhary picked up his third wicket as Dewald Brevis was caught behind by MS Dhoni for 4, leaving MI at 42-3. Suryakumar Yadav did try to get the innings back on track by playing some crisp shots but Santner dismissed him for 32 runs.

Tilak Verma and debutant Hrithik Shokeen stitched a crucial partnership before Dwayne Bravo dismissed Shokeen. Tilak Verma completed his half-century in the penultimate over. Jaydev Unadkat finished the innings with a four followed by a six as MI posted 155-7.

CSK started poorly as well, with Ruturaj Gaikwad falling to Daniel Sams in the first delivery of the innings. Mitchell Santner was the Australian pacer's second wicket. Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa did put together a decent partnership before Uthappa was dismissed by Unadkat. Sams brought MI back in the match with the wicket of Shivam Dube.

The Australian picked up his fourth wicket by dismissing Rayudu and CSK required 53 off the final five overs. Riley Meredith scalped CSK skipper Jadeja to put MI in control. However, Pretorius cameo knock brought down the equation to 17 of 6 balls. Dhoni hit one six and two fours in the final four balls of the final over to get CSK over the line.

MI vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table, with RCB placed second. Rajasthan Royals are placed third, LSG are now in 4th place, while SRH are now 5th on the IPL 2022 points table. DC are in 6th spot, while KKR are placed 7th. Punjab Kings dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT 6 5 1 0 10 +0.395 RCB 7 5 2 0 10 +0.251 RR 6 4 2 0 8 +0.380 LSG 7 4 3 0 8 +0.124 SRH 6 4 2 0 8 -0.077 DC 6 3 3 0 6 +0.942 KKR 7 3 4 0 6 +0.160 PBKS 7 3 4 0 6 -0.562 CSK 7 2 5 0 4 -0.534 MI 7 0 7 0 0 -0.892

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to lead the standings. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has now moved to third spot. CSK's Shivam Dube takes the fourth spot, while KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022 so far.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 6 375 KL Rahul LSG 7 265 Faf du Plessis RCB 7 250 Shivam Dube CSK 7 239 Shreyas Iyer KKR 7 236 Tilak Verma MI 7 234 Suryakumar Yadav MI 5 232 Hardik Pandya GT 5 228 Robin Uthappa CSK 7 227 Liam Livingstone PBKS 7 226

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the rest. DC's Kuldeep Yadav continues to be in second spot. CSK's Dwayne Bravo takes the third spot on the list while SRH's T Natarajan takes the fourth spot, LSG pacer Avesh Khan completes the top five.