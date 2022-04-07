IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Updates After MI Vs KKR Match; Check Here

The MI vs KKR match on Wednesday witnessed Pat Cummins playing one of the sensational knocks of the IPL 2022 season as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets on Wednesday. The Australian Test skipper playing his first match of the tournament scored the joint-fastest half-century as he hit Daniel Sams for 35 runs to guide the team to victory. The win took KKR to the top of the points table.

Batting first Mumbai Indians made a slow start as KKR bowlers never really allowed them to get off the hook thanks to some tight bowling by the bowlers. Rohit Sharma failed with the bat yet again dismissed cheaply. Ishan Kishan who played well in the last two matches failed to score bi gin this match. Dewald Brewis played well but was dismissed for just 29 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav who was playing his first match along with Tilak Verma stitched together a fine partnership trying to push MI's total past 150 run mark. Kieron Pollard played a cameo knock of 22 off just 5 balls to help MI end with a total of 161/4. Pat Cummins picked up 2 wickets, while Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 162 runs for victory KKR also lost early wickets but opener Venkatesh Iyer riding on his luck continued to hold innings from one end. KKR lost half of the side with just 101 runs on board. Pat Cummins came to bat after the fall of Andre Russell's wicket and turned the tables on Mumbai Indians when it looked like they had made their comeback into the match. The Australian played an unbelievable knock to stun the five-time IPL winners and guide the team to victory. Following the match, here's a look at the updated points table, IPL Orange Cap standings, and IPL Purple Cap standings.

IPL 2022 points table

Following the win, KKR are at the top spot. Rajasthan Royals meanwhile have moved to the second spot. Kolkata Knight Riders are third while Gujarat Titans occupy the fourth spot respectively. Punjab Kings take the 5th spot while LSG takes the 6th spot. Delhi Capitals are 7th while the remaining three spots belong to Chennai Super kIngs (8th), Mumbai Indians (9th), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR KKR 4 3 1 0 6 +1.102 RR 3 2 1 0 4 +1.218 GT 2 2 0 0 4 + 0.495 PBKS 3 2 1 0 4 +0.238 LSG 3 2 1 0 4 +0.193 RCB 3 2 1 0 4 +0.159 DC 2 1 1 0 2 +0.065 CSK 3 0 3 0 0 -1.029 MI 3 0 3 0 0 -1.251 SRH 2 0 2 0 0 -1.825

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter in IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan maintains the second spot. Faf du Plessis takes the third spot after Tuesday's match, while MI's Tilak Verma has moved to the fourth spot. LSG'S Deepak Hooda completes the top five spot.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 3 205 Ishan Kishan MI 3 149 Faf du Plessis CSK 3 122 Tilak Verma MI 3 121 Deepak Hooda LSG 3 119 Shimron Hetmayer RR 3 109 Shivam Dube CSK 3 109 KL Rahul LSG 3 108 Andre Russell KKR 4 106 Liam Livingstone PBKS 3 98

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Umesh Yadav still holds the Purple Cap with 9 wickets to his name. Yuzvendra Chahal is now second on the wicket-takers list while LSG's Avesh Khan is in the third spot with 7 wickets after 4 wicket haul against SRH. Rahul Chahar holds onto the fourth spot with 6 wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the fifth spot.