IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After MI Vs RCB

On Saturday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first double-header game of the day, while Mumbai Indians (MI) went down against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second fixture of the day. CSK lost to Hyderabad by 8 wickets, while RCB defeated Mumbai by 7 wickets. Both Chennai and Mumbai have now been pushed to the bottom of the points table, courtesy of zero wins in the four matches that they have played this season so far.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the top of the points table with three wins in four matches. All four teams at the top of the table have six points each to their respective names, but KKR are in first place, courtesy of their superior net run rate. Gujarat Titans are sitting in second place, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants are occupying the third and fourth places, respectively.

Teams P W L NR Points NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 6 +1.102 Gujarat Titans 3 3 0 0 6 +0.349 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 3 1 0 6 +0.294 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 6 +0.256 Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 0 4 +1.218 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 0 4 +0.152 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 0 2 -0.116 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 -0.889 Mumbai Indians 4 0 4 0 0 -1.181 Chennai Super Kings 4 0 4 0 0 -1.211

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the highest run-scorers' chart with 205 runs in three matches. He scored the first century of the ongoing IPL season. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill is in second place with 180 runs in three matches, while Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians is sitting at third spot with 175 runs in four games.

POS Players Teams Runs Matches 1. Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 205 3 2. Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 180 3 3. Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 175 4 4. Liam Livingstone Punjab Kings 162 4 5. Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 149 4 6. Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 138 4 7. KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 132 4 8. Deepak Hooda Lucknow Super Giants 130 4 9. Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 127 4 10. Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 121 4

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders' Umesh Yadav is currently leading the charts when it comes to the highest wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL so far. Yadav has nine wickets to his name in the four matches that he has played. Meanwhile, RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is in second place with 8 wickets from 4 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals is in third place with 7 wickets in three matches.

POS Players Teams Wickets Matches 1. Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 9 4 2. Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 3. Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4. Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 7 4 5. Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 6. Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 7. Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 6 3 8. Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 6 3 9. T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 10. Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 6 4

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI