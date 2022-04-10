IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After MI Vs RCB

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
On Saturday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first double-header game of the day, while Mumbai Indians (MI) went down against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second fixture of the day. CSK lost to Hyderabad by 8 wickets, while RCB defeated Mumbai by 7 wickets. Both Chennai and Mumbai have now been pushed to the bottom of the points table, courtesy of zero wins in the four matches that they have played this season so far.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the top of the points table with three wins in four matches. All four teams at the top of the table have six points each to their respective names, but KKR are in first place, courtesy of their superior net run rate. Gujarat Titans are sitting in second place, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants are occupying the third and fourth places, respectively.
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|+1.102
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.349
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|+0.294
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|+0.256
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+1.218
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.152
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.116
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.889
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-1.181
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-1.211
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the highest run-scorers' chart with 205 runs in three matches. He scored the first century of the ongoing IPL season. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill is in second place with 180 runs in three matches, while Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians is sitting at third spot with 175 runs in four games.
|POS
|Players
|Teams
|Runs
|Matches
|1.
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|205
|3
|2.
|Shubman Gill
|Gujarat Titans
|180
|3
|3.
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians
|175
|4
|4.
|Liam Livingstone
|Punjab Kings
|162
|4
|5.
|Quinton de Kock
|Lucknow Super Giants
|149
|4
|6.
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|138
|4
|7.
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|132
|4
|8.
|Deepak Hooda
|Lucknow Super Giants
|130
|4
|9.
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings
|127
|4
|10.
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|121
|4
Kolkata Knight Riders' Umesh Yadav is currently leading the charts when it comes to the highest wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL so far. Yadav has nine wickets to his name in the four matches that he has played. Meanwhile, RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is in second place with 8 wickets from 4 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals is in third place with 7 wickets in three matches.
|POS
|Players
|Teams
|Wickets
|Matches
|1.
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|4
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|4
|3.
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4.
|Rahul Chahar
|Punjab Kings
|7
|4
|5.
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|6.
|Harshal Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|4
|7.
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|3
|8.
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|9.
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|3
|10.
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4