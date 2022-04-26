Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap Standings After PBKS Vs CSK

IPL 2022 Points table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the PBKS vs CSK match on Monday.

IPL 2022 points table orange cap and purple cap

Punjab Kings on Monday registered a win over Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in an IPL 2022 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.  After Shikhar Dhawan's fine half-century, the PBKS bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict their opponent to 176/6.

Batting first, PBKS posted 187/4 with Shikhar Dhawan staying unbeaten on 88 runs off 59 balls. The left-hander's innings included 9 boundaries and 2 sixes. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the other major contributor with the bat scoring 42 runs of 32 balls. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo ended with 2/42, while Maheesh Theekshana picked up 1/32.

CSK lost Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, and Shivam Dube early. Dube was dismissed by Rishi Dhawan who got to play his first IPL match in six years. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayadu did try to revive the innings with a partnership. Kagiso Rabada provided the breakthrough by dismissing Gaikwad for 30 runs. Ambati Rayadu scored a half-century but was ultimately bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 78 runs. Good bowling at the end saw PBKS come out victorious. For PBKS, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawa ended with two wickets apiece

PBKS vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad is second on the table. The Rajasthan Royals is placed third, LSG is now in the 4th place, while RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS is in the 6th spot, while DC is 7th. KKR dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Wins Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 7 6 1 0 12

+0.396
SRH 7 5 2 0 10

+0.691
RR 7 5 2 0 10

+0.432
LSG 8 5 3 0 10

+0.334
RCB 8 5 3 0 10

-0.472
PBKS 8 4 4 0 8

-0.419
DC 7 3 4 0 6

+0.715
KKR 8 3 5 0 6

+0.080
CSK 8 2 6 0 4

-0.538
MI 8 0 8 0 0

-1.000

 


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan makes his move to the third spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is in the fourth spot, while Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 7 491
KL Rahul LSG 8 368
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 8 302
Hardik Pandya GT 6 295
Tilak Verma MI 8 272
Faf du Plessis RCB 8 255
Prithvi Shaw DC 7 254
Shreyas Iyer KKR 8 248
Shivam Dube CSK 8 247
Ambati Rayadu CSK 8 246


IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. SRH's T Natarajan takes the second spot on the list. CSK's Dwayne Bravo slipped to the third spot.  DC's Kuldeep Yadav is fourth on the wicket-takers list while KKR's Umesh Yadav completes the top five.

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 18
T Natarajan SRH 7 15
Dwayne Bravo CSK 8 14
Kuldeep Yadav DC 7 13
Umesh Yadav KKR 8 11
Khaleel Ahmed DC 6 11
Avesh Khan LSG 7 11
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 8 11
Mohammad Shami GT 7 10
Rahul Chahar PBKS 8 10

 

