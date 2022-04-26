IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap Standings After PBKS Vs CSK

Punjab Kings on Monday registered a win over Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in an IPL 2022 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After Shikhar Dhawan's fine half-century, the PBKS bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict their opponent to 176/6.

Batting first, PBKS posted 187/4 with Shikhar Dhawan staying unbeaten on 88 runs off 59 balls. The left-hander's innings included 9 boundaries and 2 sixes. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the other major contributor with the bat scoring 42 runs of 32 balls. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo ended with 2/42, while Maheesh Theekshana picked up 1/32.

CSK lost Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, and Shivam Dube early. Dube was dismissed by Rishi Dhawan who got to play his first IPL match in six years. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayadu did try to revive the innings with a partnership. Kagiso Rabada provided the breakthrough by dismissing Gaikwad for 30 runs. Ambati Rayadu scored a half-century but was ultimately bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 78 runs. Good bowling at the end saw PBKS come out victorious. For PBKS, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawa ended with two wickets apiece

PBKS vs CSK: IPL 2022 points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad is second on the table. The Rajasthan Royals is placed third, LSG is now in the 4th place, while RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. PBKS is in the 6th spot, while DC is 7th. KKR dropped down to 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Wins Loss No Result Points NRR GT 7 6 1 0 12 +0.396 SRH 7 5 2 0 10 +0.691 RR 7 5 2 0 10 +0.432 LSG 8 5 3 0 10 +0.334 RCB 8 5 3 0 10 -0.472 PBKS 8 4 4 0 8 -0.419 DC 7 3 4 0 6 +0.715 KKR 8 3 5 0 6 +0.080 CSK 8 2 6 0 4 -0.538 MI 8 0 8 0 0 -1.000



IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan makes his move to the third spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is in the fourth spot, while Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 7 491 KL Rahul LSG 8 368 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 8 302 Hardik Pandya GT 6 295 Tilak Verma MI 8 272 Faf du Plessis RCB 8 255 Prithvi Shaw DC 7 254 Shreyas Iyer KKR 8 248 Shivam Dube CSK 8 247 Ambati Rayadu CSK 8 246



IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. SRH's T Natarajan takes the second spot on the list. CSK's Dwayne Bravo slipped to the third spot. DC's Kuldeep Yadav is fourth on the wicket-takers list while KKR's Umesh Yadav completes the top five.