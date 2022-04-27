IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) locked horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MCA's Pune Stadium on Tuesday. The Royals won the match by 29 runs courtesy of a fine half-century from Riyan Parag and some brilliant bowling by Kuldeep Sen and co.

While Parag hit an unbeaten 57 off 31 balls to help his team post a respectable total, Sen picked a four-wicket-haul to bowl RCB out for 115 runs.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted a total of 144/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Parag, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson also contributed with the bat by scoring 27 off 21 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin hit 17 off 9 balls, while Daryl Mitchell scored 16 off 24 balls. Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga all picked two wickets each for RCB, while Harshal Patel scalped one.

In the second innings, RCB suffered yet another batting collapse as they were bowled out for 115 runs. Apart from skipper Faf du Plessis, none of the batters were able to cross the 20-run mark. Du Plessis scored 23 off 21 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga scored 18 off 13 balls and was the second-highest scorer for his side. Ashwin picked three wickets for Rajasthan, while Trent Boult picked up two wickets.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points to their name. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are in second place with an equal number of points but an inferior net run rate. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third place with 10 points, followed by Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Teams M W L PTS NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 6 2 12 +0.561 Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 12 +0.396 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.691 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.334 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.572 Punjab Kings 8 4 4 8 -0.419 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 +0.715 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 6 +0.080 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.538 Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 -1.000

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is currently the IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder with 499 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 368 runs. Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is in third place with 302 runs. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya occupies the fourth spot with 295 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is in fifth place with 278 runs to his name.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 8 499 KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 8 368 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 8 302 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 6 295 Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 278 Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 8 272 Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals 7 254 Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 8 248 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 8 247 Ambati Rayudu Chennai Super Kings 8 246

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the IPL 2022 Purple Cap with 18 wickets to his name. Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan is in second place with 15 wickets. Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings is in third place with 14 wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kuldeep Yadav are in fourth and fifth place respectively with 11 wickets each.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 8 18 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 15 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 8 14 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 13 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 7 13 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 8 11 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 6 11 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 7 11 Josh Hazlewood Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 10 Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 7 10

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI