IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs RR

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the KKR vs RR match.

IPL 2022 points table

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh kept Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL Playoff hopes alive after dominating Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory also meant KKR also snapped its four-match losing streak.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 152/5 with skipper Sanju Samson leading the team from the front with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 runs from 49 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who has been in outstanding form, ended up scoring just 22 runs. For the Knights, Tim Southee was a bit expensive, giving away 44 runs, however, he picked up two wickets. Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy and Umesh Yadav picked one wicket apiece.

KKR kicked off their run chase on an alarming note as the side lost B Indrajith and Aaron Finch early. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the innings for the squad. Iyer was dismissed for 34 runs. Rinku Singh joined Rana at the crease and both the batters took the scoring past the finish line, in a major sigh of relief for the Knights. Nitish Rana finished the match on an unbeaten 48 off 37 balls, while Rinku Singh finished the match with an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls.

IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table while Lucknow Super Giants are second in the standings. The Rajasthan Royals are currently placed third, while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while KKR has moved up to the 7th spot. PBKS is down to the 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 9 8 1 0 16

+0.377
LSG 10 7 3 0 14

+0.397
RR 10 6 4 0 12

+0.340
SRH 9 5 4 0 10

+0.471
RCB 10 5 5 0 10

-0.558
DC 9 4 5 0 8

+0.587
KKR 10 4 5 0 8

+0.060
PBKS 9 4 5 0 8

-0.470
CSK 9 3 6 0 6

-0.407
MI 9 1 8 0 2

-0.836

 

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continuing to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Abhishek Sharma of SRH is placed third. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has moved to the fourth spot, while Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 10 588
KL Rahul LSG 10 451
Abhishek Sharma SRH 9 324
Shreyas Iyer KKR 10 324
Hardik Pandya GT 8 308
Tilak Verma MI 9 307
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 9 307
Sanju Samson RR 10 298
Quinton de Kock LSG 10 294
Suryakumar Yadav MI 7 290

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race witnesses Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the standings. DC's Kuldeep Yadav is placed second in the list while SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot. KKR's Umesh Yadav takes the fourth spot whereas RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 10 19
Kuldeep Yadav DC 9 17
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Umesh Yadav KKR 10 15
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 10 15
Umran Malik SRH 9 15
Mohammad Shami GT 9 14
Dwayne Bravo CSK 8 14
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 8 13
Rahul Chahar PBKS 9 12

 

