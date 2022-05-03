IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs RR

Quick links:
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh kept Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL Playoff hopes alive after dominating Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory also meant KKR also snapped its four-match losing streak.
Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 152/5 with skipper Sanju Samson leading the team from the front with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 runs from 49 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who has been in outstanding form, ended up scoring just 22 runs. For the Knights, Tim Southee was a bit expensive, giving away 44 runs, however, he picked up two wickets. Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy and Umesh Yadav picked one wicket apiece.
KKR kicked off their run chase on an alarming note as the side lost B Indrajith and Aaron Finch early. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the innings for the squad. Iyer was dismissed for 34 runs. Rinku Singh joined Rana at the crease and both the batters took the scoring past the finish line, in a major sigh of relief for the Knights. Nitish Rana finished the match on an unbeaten 48 off 37 balls, while Rinku Singh finished the match with an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls.
Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table while Lucknow Super Giants are second in the standings. The Rajasthan Royals are currently placed third, while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while KKR has moved up to the 7th spot. PBKS is down to the 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|GT
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|
+0.377
|LSG
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|
+0.397
|RR
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|
+0.340
|SRH
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|
+0.471
|RCB
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|
-0.558
|DC
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|
+0.587
|KKR
|10
|4
|5
|0
|8
|
+0.060
|PBKS
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|
-0.470
|CSK
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
-0.407
|MI
|9
|1
|8
|0
|2
|
-0.836
The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continuing to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Abhishek Sharma of SRH is placed third. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has moved to the fourth spot, while Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|10
|588
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|10
|451
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|9
|324
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|10
|324
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|8
|308
|Tilak Verma
|MI
|9
|307
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|9
|307
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|10
|298
|Quinton de Kock
|LSG
|10
|294
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|7
|290
The IPL 2022 Purple cap race witnesses Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the standings. DC's Kuldeep Yadav is placed second in the list while SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot. KKR's Umesh Yadav takes the fourth spot whereas RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|10
|19
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|9
|17
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|9
|17
|Umesh Yadav
|KKR
|10
|15
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RCB
|10
|15
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|9
|15
|Mohammad Shami
|GT
|9
|14
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|8
|14
|Kagiso Rabada
|PBKS
|8
|13
|Rahul Chahar
|PBKS
|9
|12