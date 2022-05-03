IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs RR

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh kept Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL Playoff hopes alive after dominating Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory also meant KKR also snapped its four-match losing streak.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 152/5 with skipper Sanju Samson leading the team from the front with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 54 runs from 49 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who has been in outstanding form, ended up scoring just 22 runs. For the Knights, Tim Southee was a bit expensive, giving away 44 runs, however, he picked up two wickets. Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy and Umesh Yadav picked one wicket apiece.

KKR kicked off their run chase on an alarming note as the side lost B Indrajith and Aaron Finch early. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the innings for the squad. Iyer was dismissed for 34 runs. Rinku Singh joined Rana at the crease and both the batters took the scoring past the finish line, in a major sigh of relief for the Knights. Nitish Rana finished the match on an unbeaten 48 off 37 balls, while Rinku Singh finished the match with an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls.

IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table while Lucknow Super Giants are second in the standings. The Rajasthan Royals are currently placed third, while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while KKR has moved up to the 7th spot. PBKS is down to the 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR GT 9 8 1 0 16 +0.377 LSG 10 7 3 0 14 +0.397 RR 10 6 4 0 12 +0.340 SRH 9 5 4 0 10 +0.471 RCB 10 5 5 0 10 -0.558 DC 9 4 5 0 8 +0.587 KKR 10 4 5 0 8 +0.060 PBKS 9 4 5 0 8 -0.470 CSK 9 3 6 0 6 -0.407 MI 9 1 8 0 2 -0.836

IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continuing to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Abhishek Sharma of SRH is placed third. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has moved to the fourth spot, while Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 10 588 KL Rahul LSG 10 451 Abhishek Sharma SRH 9 324 Shreyas Iyer KKR 10 324 Hardik Pandya GT 8 308 Tilak Verma MI 9 307 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 9 307 Sanju Samson RR 10 298 Quinton de Kock LSG 10 294 Suryakumar Yadav MI 7 290

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race witnesses Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leading the standings. DC's Kuldeep Yadav is placed second in the list while SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot. KKR's Umesh Yadav takes the fourth spot whereas RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.