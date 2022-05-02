Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post CSK Vs SRH

IPL 2022 Points Table: Here's a look at the current Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaders after the completion of the CSK vs SRH match.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Image: IPLT20/BCCI


The Chennai Super Kings on Sunday registered their third win of the IPL 2022 season at MCA stadium in Pune after 13 run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring encounter.  For SRH, the loss was their 4th of the season, however, they still remain in the 4th spot.

SRH won the toss and asked CSK to bat first, however, the move backfired as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway blew away SRH's bowling attack. Gaikwad in particular was in a punishing mood as he smashed four sixes on his way to yet another half-century. Both the opener put up a record 182 runs partnership for the opening wicket before Gaikwad fell one short of reaching the three-figure mark after being dismissed by T Natarajan. The SRH pacer had his second of the match when he had MS Dhoni caught by Umran Malik for 8 runs in the final over. CSK eventually finished at 202 runs.

Chasing 203 runs to win, openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson started off well putting up 58 runs for the first wicket before Sharma was dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary for 38 runs. The CSK pacer removed Rahul Tripathi for a first-ball duck. Kane Williamson was dismissed for 47 runs. While SRH kept losing wickets at one end Nicholas Pooran held things at the other end. The West Indian scored unbeaten 64 runs from 33 balls however the effort was not enough as SRH was stooped at 189 runs for 6 wickets. 

IPL points table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table. Lucknow Super Giants are second on the table. The Rajasthan Royals are placed third, while Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the 4th place. RCB is now fifth on the IPL 2022 points table. DC is in the 6th spot, while PBKS is 7th. KKR continues to be in 8th place with Chennai Super Kings (9th) and Mumbai Indians (10th) taking the last two spots. 

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Points NRR
GT 9 8 1 0 16

+0.377
LSG 10 7 3 0 14

+0.377
RR 9 6 3 0 12

+0.450
SRH 9 5 4 0 10

+0.471
RCB 10 5 5 0 10

-0.558
DC 9 4 5 0 8

+0.587
PBKS 9 4 5 0 8

-0.470
KKR 9 3 6 0 6

-0.006
CSK 9 3 6 0 6

-0.407

 
MI 9 1 8 0 2

-0.836


IPL 2022 Orange Cap

The IPL 2022 Orange Cap race sees Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continue to hold the top spot. LSG's KL Rahul takes the second spot on the list, while Abhishek Sharma of SRH takes the third spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is in the fourth spot, while MI's Tilak Verma rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Runs
Jos Buttler RR 9 566
KL Rahul LSG 10 451
Abhishek Sharma SRH 9 324
Hardik Pandya GT 8 308
Tilak Verma MI 9 307
Shikhar Dhawan PBKS 9 307
Quinton de Kock LSG 10 294
Suryakumar Yadav MI 7 290
Shreyas Iyer KKR 9 290
Deepak Hooda LSG 10 279


IPL 2022 Purple Cap

The IPL 2022 Purple cap race sees Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continue to lead the rest of the bowlers. DC's Kuldeep Yadav sticks to the second spot. SRH's T Natarajan takes the third spot on the list. RCB's Wainindu Hasaranga takes the fourth spot . SRH's Umran Malik rounds off the top five wicket-takers list in IPL 2022.

Player Team Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 9 19
Kuldeep Yadav DC 9 17
T Natarajan SRH 9 17
Wanindu Hasaranga RCB 10 15
Umran Malik SRH 9 15
Umesh Yadav KKR 9 14
Mohammad Shami GT 9 14
Dwayne Bravo CSK 8 14
Kagiso Rabada PBKS 8 13
Rahul Chahar PBKS 9 12
