IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post RR Vs MI

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals locked horns against Mumbai Indians in match 44th of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. The Indians finally won their first game of the season as they beat the Royals by 5 wickets with four balls remaining. Batting first, Rajasthan scored a total of 158 runs, courtesy of yet another amazing performance from Jos Buttler, who scored 67 off 52 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin and Daryl Mitchell also contributed as they scored 21 and 17 runs, respectively.
In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored an amazing half-century for his side as he slammed 51 off 39 balls. Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Tim David also contributed as they scored 26, 35, and 20 runs, respectively. With Mumbai needing five runs to win in the final over, Daniel Sams came in and smashed a first-ball six to help his side cross the finish line.
Gujarat Titans are currently leading the charts when it comes to IPL 2022 points table. The Titans are ranked No. 1 in the table with 16 points. Rajasthan Royals are in second place with 12 points to their name. Lucknow Super Giants are in third place with 12 points, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points each. Hyderabad are a place above Bangalore because of their superior net run rate.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|PTS
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|8
|1
|16
|+0.377
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+0.450
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|6
|3
|12
|+0.408
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|10
|+0.600
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.558
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.695
|Punjab Kings
|9
|4
|5
|8
|-0.470
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.006
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.538
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|1
|8
|2
|-0.836
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 566 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 374 runs to his name. Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans is in third place with 308 runs, followed by Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings with 307 runs each.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|566
|KL Rahul
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|374
|Hardik Pandya
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|308
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|307
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings
|9
|307
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|290
|Shreyas Iyer
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|290
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|285
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|278
|David Miller
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|272
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 19 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 17 wickets. Hyderabad's Umran Malik is in third place with 15 wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga of Bangalore and T Natarajan of Hyderabad with 15 wickets each.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|19
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|17
|Umran Malik
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|15
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|15
|T Natarajan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|15
|Umesh Yadav
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|14
|Mohammed Shami
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|14
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|14
|Kagiso Rabada
|Punjab Kings
|8
|13
|Rahul Chahar
|Punjab Kings
|9
|12