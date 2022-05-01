Last Updated:

IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings Post RR Vs MI

Gujarat Titans are currently leading the charts when it comes to IPL 2022 points table. The Titans are ranked No. 1 in the table with 16 points.

Rajasthan Royals locked horns against Mumbai Indians in match 44th of the Indian Premier League on Saturday. The Indians finally won their first game of the season as they beat the Royals by 5 wickets with four balls remaining. Batting first, Rajasthan scored a total of 158 runs, courtesy of yet another amazing performance from Jos Buttler, who scored 67 off 52 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin and Daryl Mitchell also contributed as they scored 21 and 17 runs, respectively. 

In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored an amazing half-century for his side as he slammed 51 off 39 balls. Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Tim David also contributed as they scored 26, 35, and 20 runs, respectively. With Mumbai needing five runs to win in the final over, Daniel Sams came in and smashed a first-ball six to help his side cross the finish line.  

IPL 2022: Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently leading the charts when it comes to IPL 2022 points table. The Titans are ranked No. 1 in the table with 16 points. Rajasthan Royals are in second place with 12 points to their name. Lucknow Super Giants are in third place with 12 points, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 10 points each. Hyderabad are a place above Bangalore because of their superior net run rate.  

Teams M W L PTS NRR
Gujarat Titans 9 8 1 16 +0.377
Rajasthan Royals 9 6 3 12 +0.450
Lucknow Super Giants 9 6 3 12 +0.408
Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 +0.600
Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 10 -0.558
Delhi Capitals 8 4 4 8 +0.695
Punjab Kings 9 4 5 8 -0.470
Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.006
Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.538
Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 2 -0.836

 IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 566 runs to his name. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is in second place with 374 runs to his name. Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans is in third place with 308 runs, followed by Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians and Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings with 307 runs each. 

Players Teams Matches Runs
Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 9 566
KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants 9 374
Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 8 308
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians 9 307
Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 9 307
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 7 290
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight Riders 9 290
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 285
Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 278
David Miller Gujarat Titans 9 272

 IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 19 wickets to his name. Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals is in second place with 17 wickets. Hyderabad's Umran Malik is in third place with 15 wickets, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga of Bangalore and T Natarajan of Hyderabad with 15 wickets each.  

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 9 19
Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 8 17
Umran Malik Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 15
Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 15
T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 15
Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 9 14
Mohammed Shami Gujarat Titans 9 14
Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 8 14
Kagiso Rabada Punjab Kings 8 13
Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 9 12

