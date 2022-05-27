Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are up against each other in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Although both teams have encountered twice before in the ongoing season, Friday’s game is a do-or-die match as both teams look to make it to the IPL finals. Gujarat Titans earlier reached the final by defeating RR with a margin of seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, RCB qualified for the match after earning a thumping 14-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Despite the contrasting results for both teams in their previous games, they will be having renewed energy and look to take control of the game. Both teams have already won one match each in the two matches, that they have clashed in IPL 2022. Both teams decided to play the same playing XI for the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

RCB vs RR: Sanju Samson wins the toss

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Pitch report

Given that this will be the first match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the surface might be of varying nature, depending on which pitch is used for the match. Red soil pitches usually dry off sooner, which may assist the spinners and they have also had good runs previously at the ground. As batters find it difficult to get things going for them here, the match can be expected to be a low-scoring one.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, RR vs RCB: Dream11 team

Keeper– Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters– Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (vc)

All-rounders– Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers– Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Confirmed Playing XI

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Fantasy Tips

Jos Buttler is a must-have player in fantasy teams as he is coming off an 89-run knock in 56 balls for RR against GT in the Qualifier 1. He has also scored 718 runs in 15 matches this season, which makes him the orange cap holder. He has also hit three centuries and four half-centuries, so far.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis can also be a key player as he has scored 443 runs so far in 15 games.

RR skipper Sanju Samson has scored 421 runs in 15 games and contributed with 47 off 26 balls in the last game.

Rajat Patidar scored 112* runs in 54 balls for RCB in the previous game and has scored 275 runs in 7 matches so far.

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2022, with 26 wickets to his name in 15 games.

RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker for RCB, with 25 wickets in his tally from 15 games.

