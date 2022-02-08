IPL 2022: R Ashwin Hopes To Reunite With MS Dhoni At CSK But Explains Why It Won't Happen

India off-spinner R Ashwin has played for multiple teams during his IPL career, however, it looks like his heart lies with MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings. R Ashwin started his career with CSK before playing for teams like defunct Pune Super Giants, Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) and Delhi Capitals. The Tamil Nadu cricketer recently stated his desire to reunite with CSK however he believed that it will not be easy.

IPL 2022: R Ashwin desires to play under MS Dhoni for CSK

R Ashwin was released by Delhi Capitals and now finds himself in the IPL 2022 auction pool. The cricketer however still hopes of getting picked by CSK and return back to the same team from where his IPL journey started. With Moeen Ali already in the ranks, the chances of CSK going for Ashwin looks bleak.

In a candid chat with former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, the veteran spinner said that he isn't very sure about his need in the CSK camp, who already have England's Moeen Ali in their ranks. He said, “I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it. But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch,"

IPL auction: CSK player retention and total purse

CSK are the four-time IPL champions and are will be defending their title by rebuilding their squad after releasing their experienced stars ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 as top stars are set to go under the hammer. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, CSK has retained Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), England international all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore). As for CSK, they will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 48 crore.