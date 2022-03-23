IPL 2022: R Ashwin Makes Bold Virat Kohli Prediction For RCB; 'Stop-gap Decision?'

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday made a bold prediction regarding Virat Kohli's future at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the appointment of Faf du Plessis as captain of the franchise. Kohli standing down as RCB captain might be a "stop-gap decision," according to Ashwin, who indicated on his official YouTube channel that the Indian batsman could return to lead the side in the next edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

Because Du Plessis is towards the backend of his career, Ashwin speculated the latter's appointment as RCB skipper is a "stop-gap" measure, and that Kohli would return as captain next season.

"Faf is more like towards the end of his IPL career. Maybe, he has 2-3 years left in him as a player and they [RCB] have made him the captain, which is quite a good decision. He brings in a lot of experience. I feel that since Virat Kohli has undergone a lot of stress as a captain in the last few years, this year will be a break for him and they [RCB] might appoint him as a captain next year," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

RCB purchased Du Plessis for Rs. 7 crore in the recently concluded IPL 2022 mega auction. A few weeks later, he was named captain of the team. Virat Kohli, the former skipper of the franchise, praised Du Plessis on Tuesday, stating that the Protea "will do a tremendous job" for the team. The idea for RCB in picking Du Plessis at the auctions, according to Kohli, was very apparent since the team needed a leader who "commands a lot of respect".

RCB's squad for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1. Virat Kohli, 2. Glenn Maxwell, 3. Mohammed Siraj, 4. Harshal Patel, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Wanindu Hasaranga, 7. Dinesh Karthik, 8. Josh Hazlewood, 9. Shahbaz Ahamad, 10. Anuj Rawat, 11. Akash Deep, 12. Mahipal Lomror, 13. Finn Allen, 14. Sherfane Rutherford, 15. Jason Behrendorff, 16. Suyash Prabhudessai, 17. Chama Milind, 18. Aneeshwar Gautam, 19. Karn Sharma, 20. Siddharth Kaul, 21. Luvnith Sisodia, 22. David Willey.

Image: PTI

