IPL 2022: R Ashwin Opens Up On Sharing Rajasthan Royals' Dressing Room With Jos Buttler

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was listed among the10 marquee players in the IPL 2022 mega auction on Saturday, and he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for an amount of Rs 5 crore. He will now join the Sanju Samson-led squad for the 2022 edition of IPL. Rajasthan Royals retained Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashashvi Jaiswal as their three-player retentions. Meanwhile, R Ashwin was involved in a Mankad incident with Buttler in the 2018 edition of the tournament, which made fans wonder about his thoughts on playing with the English wicketkeeper.

However, Ashwin seems much excited and delighted about joining Rajasthan, as he can also be seen revealing his thoughts about sharing the dressing room with Jos Buttler in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter. “Hello everyone, earlier in the day I got picked by Rajasthan Royals. I am extremely delighted, they picked me. They tried hard to get me the last auction in 2018, but it’s come through finally. I have got a great rapport with all of them in that dugout. Shared a wonderful rapport with Sanju as well. So, looking forward to giving my complete best for the franchise and hopefully doing some special things over the course of the next three years," said Ashwin.

Meanwhile, further revealing his thoughts on the RR squad, Ashwin said, “Looking forward to bowling alongside Yuzi. It’s going to be a lot of fun and most importantly, Looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Jos, how good is that going to be. All things done, Halla Bol”.

Who else was picked by Rajasthan Royals on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Alongside Ashwin, RR picked up Indian wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for an amount of 6.5 crores. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals spent the maximum of INR 10 crore on young pacer Prasidh Krishna, while Kiwi superstar Trent Boult was also bought by RR for INR 8 crore. Devdutt Padikkal for 7.75 crores, Shimron Hetmyer for INR 8.5 crore, Riyan Parag for INR 3.8 crore and KL Cariappa for INR 30 Lakh rounded up RR’s picks on Day 1 of the auction

