IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Announce 'RR New Captain', Sanju Samson Congratulates 'Yuzi'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to their Twitter handle on Wednesday and announced Team India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as their new captain and left the fans in confusion. While the fans wondered if the announcement was real, Sanju Samson also replied to the tweet and congratulated Chahal. Meanwhile, it was later revealed that Chahal had control of the team’s Twitter handle and the announcement was made by him.

Congrats Yuzi — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 16, 2022

The social media admin of Rajasthan Royals has been involved in fun banters with the wrist-spinner, ever since the team bought him during the IPL 2022 mega auction. Earlier in the day, RR shared a video of Chahal ordering food, and replying to the tweet, Chahal said he will hack the team’s Twitter handle. Chahal then went on to acquire the team’s Twitter password and made several funny tweets including the one where he was announced as the captain.

Yeah account hack kar dunga ab main 🤣🤣 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 16, 2022

RR me twitter account me in login kar Diya hai … bola tha admin job pange mat Lena 🤣🤣 https://t.co/k3yNd6VsEx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal tweets about R Ashwin

The 31-year-old then tweeted a picture of him while batting for Team India and captioned it saying, “10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle.” He mentioned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in one of the tweets and said, “Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein?” Ashwin replied to the tweet saying he thought of quietly blending in but finds himself in quarantine currently.

10000 Retweets and He will open with @josbuttler uncle 🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/2gjr1GxdWK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? 😭😭😒😒 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Thought I would just quietly blend in😂. I am here now pic.twitter.com/oZ1TbiMZHc — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 16, 2022

Kumar Sangakkara warns Yuzvendra Chahal

Meanwhile, in another tweet, a message from the Director of Cricket of Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara was shared, where the former cricketer can be seen asking Chahal to get off Twitter. Lastly, in a final tweet, RR shared a screenshot of a message sent to opener Jos Buttler. “Account was hacked, ignore all tweets and DMs,” RR captioned the screenshot.

Account was hacked, ignore all tweets and DMs 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VTZsn7B35P — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2022

Chahal was bought by the Rajasthan-based franchise for an amount of INR 6.5 crores in the IPL 2022 auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) opted not to retain him and not to bid for him. Chahal, Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult were some of the biggest names picked by the team in the auction. RR will start their campaign on March 29 with their opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the tournament kicks off on March 26.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Instagram-@rajasthanroyals