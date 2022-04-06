IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Dealt With Big Blow As Australian Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were dealt with a major blow in the IPL 2022 tournament as pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The announcement was made by the management during a team gathering. However, the specifics of the Australian star's injury were not given.

In a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle, the team management bid farewell to Nathan Coulter-Nile, who would be leaving the squad due to an injury. While speaking about the 34-year old's injury concern, the team's physiotherapist John Gloster said, "I had the pleasure of introducing Nathan when he first came into the bubble and into our family. Unfortunately, I have got the hard task of wishing him farewell. It is always hard to lose someone, particularly when it's through injury."

Gloster added, "And you know, we were really looking forward to spending a lot of time with you throughout this tournament, but unfortunately that's not going to be. He's leaving us tomorrow morning. But, you know you're a big part of us. What you've given already has been massive to us. Having you around the group, given we have learned a lot from you as well. So travel safely and anything you need from us, we are always here. We look forward to having you back with us whenever that might be. Safe travels."

Rajasthan Royals bought Coulter-Nile at the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 2 crore. The 34-year old managed to play just one match against the SunRisers Hyderabad. While he did not have a good outing as he conceded 48 runs in just three overs, an injury sustained in that game resulted in him missing out on the other fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal