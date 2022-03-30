IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Pay Emotional Tribute To 'first Royal' Shane Warne In Dugout

The Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday began their IPL 2022 campaign with a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure two points. The Sanju Samson-led Royals beat Kane Williamson-led SRH by 61 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 29.

Besides winning the match, the SRH vs RR also witnessed Rajasthan Royals paying an emotional tribute to their former captain and legendary spinner late Shane Warne who recently died due to cardiac arrest while holidaying in Thailand.

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals pay tribute to Shane Warne

Shane Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to their only IPL glory back in 2008 and as a mark of respect to the former Australian player, a poster of Shane Warne was hung where the Rajasthan Royals squad was sitting. The picture of the post was shared on the social media handle of Rajasthan Royals which has gone viral. The message on the poster read: “Forever the first royal”. Sharing the picture, RR wrote: “With us, wherever we go.”

Besides the poster, Rajasthan Royals also shared a picture of a fan carrying a placard with an emotional message that read, “Miss You Warnie”. Besides Rajasthan, a tribute was paid to Shane before the start of the inaugural match between KKR and CSK. After the Indian national anthem, a homage to Warne was paid on the big screen at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.



Shane Warne's association with Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals during the inaugural season and led them to IPL glory especially when no one had given them the chance to win the trophy. Despite his retirement in 2011, Shane's association with the Royals continued as he mentored the side. Talking about his IPL career, Shane Warne played 55 matches in the IPL from 2008 to 2011. He picked up 57 wickets at an average of 25.39, which included a four-wicket-haul as well.

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match highlights

Rajasthan Royals batted first and piled runs in the powerplay courtesy of some attacking batting display from openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The openers put up 58 run partnerships in the powerplay before Jaiswal was dismissed on the first ball of the seventh over. Buttler smashed 35 runs off just 28 deliveries, while, Jaiswal scored 20 runs off 16 balls. Post the dismissal of both, the reopening batsmen Sanju Samson and Dev Dutt Paddikal took centerstage and smashed SRH bowlers to all parts of the ground. The 27-year old Samson scored 55 runs off just 27 deliveries, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 41 runs off 29 balls as well. West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer provided the finishing touches scoring 32 runs off just 13 deliveries. RR PUT UP 210 runs run son board.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in their reply never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. SRH innings came to an end at 149 runs for the loss of seven wickets. For RR Yuzvedra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers ended with figures of 3/22 in his four-over spell. The leg spinner was assisted by fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult, who picked up two wickets each.