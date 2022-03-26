IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Thanks MS Dhoni; 'You'll Always Be His Leader'

Chennai Super Kings’ newly appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja took to her official Facebook handle on Thursday evening to express her gratitude towards former skipper MS Dhoni for choosing the 33-year-old as his successor ahead of the 2022 edition of IPL. CSK announced Dhoni’s decision of stepping down from captaincy and handing it over to Jadeja on Thursday, just two days ahead of the commencement of the 2022 season. The decision came as a surprise for the IPL fans as no one predicted Dhoni would relinquish captaincy responsibilities this season.

However, there were no doubts that Jadeja was the most deserving candidate to lead the four-time IPL champions after Dhoni and the social media exploded with tributes for Dhoni and congratulatory wishes for the newly appointed skipper. Meanwhile, Rivaba posted a message about the CSK duo on her Facebook, wherein she mentioned Jadeja deserved the feat, while also thanking Dhoni for believing in the allrounder’s ability. At the same time, she also mentioned that Dhoni will always remain the skipper of the team and the Thala of CSK.

“Congratulations to You for achieving this feat and u thoroughly deserved it! And thank u very much Mahi bhai for believing in his ability and giving him this opportunity! You’d always remain his leader and shall always be the Thala of the team,” Rivaba wrote on Facebook.

Ravindra Jadeja to make captaincy debut during CSK vs KKR game on Saturday

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 kicks off on Saturday with the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game headlining Day 1. The matchup is a rematch of the summit clash of IPL 2021, which saw CSK winning the game by 27 runs and picking up their record-equalling fourth IPL trophy. Jadeja’s appointment as the skipper made him only the third player to lead CSK in the 15 years of IPL, after stalwarts MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina. Jadeja is now geared up to captain CSK on his debut match as the skipper on Saturday, with a strong team on his side.

CSK’s Full Squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

(Image: Instagram- @ravindra.jadeja/iplt20.com/BCCI)