IPL 2022: RCB Director Mike Hesson Talks About Team's New Captain; 'we Are Really Happy'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) entered the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2022 with the added responsibility of choosing a captain, alongside feeling the vacant spots in their squad for the 2022 edition of the tournament. The team kicked off the proceedings on the first day of the auction by roping in former South African skipper Faf du Plessis for an amount of INR 7 crore, after emerging as the highest bidder against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). With the inclusion of Du Plessis into the RCB squad, who earlier named Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj as their three player-retentions, RCB fans were quick to speculate that Du Plessis will become the new captain of the team.

Meanwhile, RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson revealed his thoughts on the talks about Du Plessis leading the side, following Day 1’s action at the auction. Speaking in a virtual press conference on Saturday, Mike Hesson said, ”We have not had that discussion yet. We have three great leaders now in the form of Maxwell, Virat, and Faf du Plessis. We are really happy with those three leaders, we also have Josh Hazlewood as a leader from a bowling point of view. So we are happy with the group, we will make a decision regarding captaincy after the auction”.

RCB break bank to buy exciting cricketers

While Du Plessis was bought by RCB for INR 7 crore, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood fetched an amount of 7.75 crores from the Bangalore-based franchise. At the same time, Harshal Patel for INR 10.75 crore, Wanindu Hasaranga for INR 10.75 crore, Dinesh Karthik for 5.50 crores, and Shahbaz Ahmed for 2.40 crores were some of the biggest buys for Bangalore at the auction. However, the team failed to bid successfully for former RCB stars like Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal, who were sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell as skippers

RCB fans would be eagerly waiting for the team’s decision to select their new leader as Du Plessis is currently the leading candidate for the role. He has previously led the Proteas squad in international cricket and has years of experience playing under the legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni. In support of Maxwell’s case, he has led the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Whoever among Du Plessis and Maxwell get selected for the role, will receive assistance and help from the former RCb skipper Kohli, who decided to hang his boots as the captain, following the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Image: Instagram@royalchallengersbangalore