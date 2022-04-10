Last Updated:

IPL 2022: RCB Pacer Harshal Patel Bereaved, Leaves IPL Bio-bubble

RCB's star pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL 2022 bio-bubble following the demise of a family member & will rejoin the squad before the match against CSK on April 12.

IPL 2022 Harshal Patel

Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member.

PTI has learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians.

Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over MI.

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12," said an IPL source.

RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. PTI KHS BS PDS PDS

