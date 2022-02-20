IPL 2022: RCB Reveals Their Plans For Faf Du Plessis; 'Attributes You Want In A Leader...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media to share a video on what went behind the scenes during their planning to coup former South African skipper Faf du Plessis. The Bengaluru-based franchise pipped defending champions Chennai Super Kings to acquire the services of the star batter for INR 7 crore at the recent IPL 2022 auctions.

Every important decision needs preparation, and the think tank planned Faf du Plessis’s auction pick well ahead of the #IPLAuction, considering the experience and the leadership value he brings to the group. Watch to find out how it all unfolded.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/JpnvWCcT7Y — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 20, 2022

In the video, Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations for RCB can be seen predicting that Faf du Plessis's former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to re-sign their star batter during the auction and CSK did very well go after the 37-year-old.

"It's pretty clear that CSK will likely try and get him back, as they do with all their players. He's also in the marquee group; for us to have some structure going forward, we need to allocate some budget to get that. We would want to go through teams who might look at him. CSK will obviously make a bid, no one will expect us in terms of who we are likely to go for," he was heard saying.

Mike went on to point out that Faf is someone who has led the South African team and has played in the IPL for so long and that RCB went after him as he is a seasoned campaigner. Mike also hinted that Faf could lead RCB in IPL 2022 and called him a 'leader'.

"With the options, we have in our current squad and the uncertainty surrounding those, and the options we have at the auction, where we think we can gain a real advantage is with Faf du Plessis who is highly experienced. He has captained South Africa for a long, won the IPL many times and is a very consistent performer in terms of how he operates. He's a strong character and is highly respected. These are a lot of attributes you want in a leader,” he said.

IPL 2022 RCB squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohd. Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Fin Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Millind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@coachhesson