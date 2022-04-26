IPL 2022, RCB Vs RR: Will Virat Kohli Open Alongside Faf Du Plessis To Regain Form?

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is currently seeking to regain his batting form in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Kohli is going through one of the worst seasons he has had so far. The 34-year-old has come out to bat at the no. 3 position for the Bangalore-based team and has averaged only 17.00 so far in the season. Kohli's highest score in an innings this season is 48 and has been dismissed on golden ducks in the last two games.

Will ex-skipper Virat Kohli open the batting against RR at MCA?

With half the tournament done, RCB’s performance has been good so far, as they have been fighting for the top positions and are currently equal on points with three other teams. While RCB play six more matches in the league stage, the team management and the ex-skipper himself might opt to return to the opening batting slot alongside skipper Faf du Plessis. Youngster Anuj Rawat has been opening the innings for RCB in IPL 2022 but he has hit only one half-century in the eight matches.

Virat Kohli's stellar stats while opening-

With numbers favoring Kohli highly while coming out to open, RCB should be looking to promote him up the order and tick all the boxes after Saturday’s humiliating nine-wicket loss to SRH. In the 207 matches Kohli has played, he has the best average and strike rate while batting anywhere within the No.5 position. While opening, he has a total of 2750 runs to his credit, which have come at an average of 43.65 in 76 matches, at a strike rate of 136.68. On the other hand, while batting at no. 3, Kohli has scored 2815 runs at an average of 35.19, while striking at 123.79.

Virat Kohli has hit 5 IPL centuries while opening

Interestingly, each of the ex-skipper five IPL centuries have come while opening, and Kohli might find it easy batting alongside Faf in order to regain his form. Meanwhile, RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, after a batting collapse reduced them to 68/10 in 16.1 overs. SRH cruised to the total in just eight overs and handed Bangalore their third loss of the season. However, du Plessis will look to lead the team to victory against high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium. Both the teams are eyeing second place in the IPL 2022 points table. RR sit third in the table with five wins in seven games, while RCB are currently in fifth place sharing equal points with Lucknow Super Giants, RR, and SRH.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)