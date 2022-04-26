IPL 2022: RCB's Faf Du Plessis Asked To Spin Coin Twice At Toss By Nick Knight; WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was strangely asked to spin the coin twice at the toss by Nick Knight after the 37-year-old interrupted the broadcaster's introduction. However, the South African would not have had any issues spinning the coin twice as he won it anyway and chose to field first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

RR vs RCB: Nick Knight asks Faf du Plessis to spin coin twice

As seen in the video posted by IPL's official Twitter handle, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was asked to flick the coin twice after he interrupted Nick Knight's introduction of the two captains and the match details. After the 37-year-old had spun the coin, Knight said, "Hang on, hang on Faf. Hang on… good catch. Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson. See you’re in charge. Off you go. Second, go. Go on Faf. There you go, see. Knew you were going to win the toss anyway."

RR vs RCB live updates: Rajasthan set target of 145 runs

Despite losing wickets early, the Rajasthan Royals managed to set the Royal Challengers Bangalore a target of 145 runs as a result of a fine half-century from Riyan Parag. Parag smacked 56 runs off just 31 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and four sixes.

Interestingly, there were only three other batters who managed to score double figures. The trio of R Ashwin, captain Sanju Samson and Daryl Mitchell scored 17, 27 and 16 runs, respectively. While most of the RCB bowlers had a good day with the ball, the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga were the pick amongst them as both not only picked up two wickets each but also had an economy of less than six.

IPL 2022: RR vs RCB playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj