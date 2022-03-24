IPL 2022: RCB's SWOT Analysis - Strengths, Weakness And Match-winners Of The Squad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to win a single IPL title ever since the inception of the cash-rich league. Despite having some big names in their ranks over the years the Bengaluru franchise has failed to win the singles title with Virat Kohli as helm. However, the IPL 2022 season will be a completely different affair with the new signing Faf du Plessis taking over the captaincy reign after Virat Kohli stepped down from the post last season. Here's a look at the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad and what are their strength and weakness this season.

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Royal Challengers Bangalore's strengths

Coming to Royal Challengers Bangalore players the team lost Devdutt Paddikal to Rajasthan Royals, however, they roped in experienced Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2022 auction. He will be opening the innings and his ability to get runs at a brisk pace will come in handy during the IPL 2022 season. Along with Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell will add solidity to the middle order as Maxwell and Karthik are both are capable of even playing big shots during the final stages of the innings.

The Men in Red and Black also have a potent bowling attack comprising of Mohammad Siraj and last season’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel. While Siraj is capable of getting wickets with the new ball, Harshal Patel proved his worth as the death bowler during last season. Having lost Yuzvendra Chahal to Rajasthan Royals, RCB bought back Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who played a few matches for the team in IPL 2021. Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood is yet another great addition to the team and last season he proved his worth with CSK.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's weakness

Coming to the weakness, the spin department lacks genuine wicket-taker besides Hasaranga. With Chahal gone the Sri Lankan all-rounder will have to shoulder the responsibility of picking wickets as Karn Sharma or Shahabaz Ahmad are not entirely of the class of someone like Chahal. The team has also shone faith on Indian batters like Anuj Rawat, Suyansh Prabhudesai and Mahipal Lomror to come good. It will be interesting to see if the Indian contingent does manage to fire.

Royal Challengers Bangalore match winners

The RCB team has no shortage of match winners starting with Du Plessis who will not only be leading the team but will be hungry to score runs. Virat Kohli who is struggling for the form will look to get his mojo back and will eye IPL 2022 to be the platform to get his form back.

Mohammad Siraj and Harshal Patel will be the key bowlers and will be tasked with giving some early breakthroughs and also stopping the runs during the death overs. Wanindu Hasranga was once the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world and was brilliant during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. RCB will be looking towards him to get them wickets during middle overs and also score runs at the end.

Image: IPLT20