IPL 2022: Respite For CSK As Dhoni, Bravo Cross Huge Career Milestones Vs LSG Despite Loss

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), added another feather to his illustrious cap on Thursday, despite the fact that the critics had written him off ahead of the ongoing IPL season. The 40-year-old became only the sixth Indian batsman to reach 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. Coming into the game, Dhoni needed 15 runs to reach the milestone, which he did in style by hitting three boundaries to finish with 16 off 6 balls, achieving the massive feat in his 349th match.

Dhoni has now joined a select group of elite Indian batsmen who have scored 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. The only Indian players to attain the milestone before Dhoni are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa. Amongst them, Kohli is the only batter to have scored more than 10,000 runs in the shorter format.

Indian batters with 7000-plus runs in T20 cricket:

Virat Kohli - 10,326 runs

Rohit Sharma - 9,936 runs

Suresh Raina - 8654 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 8,818 runs

Robin Uthappa - 7,120 runs

MS Dhoni - 7001 runs

Meanwhile, CSK bowler Dwayne Bravo also registered a huge milestone in last night's game as he surpassed Lasith Malinga to become IPL's highest wicket-taker. Bravo currently has 171 wickets in 153 matches, one wicket more than Malinga.

LSG vs CSK

In last night's game, Chennai were beaten by Lucknow to relegate to eighth place in the points table. Despite setting a gigantic target in the first innings, Chennai's bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end of the match, allowing Lucknow to reach the total with ease. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side lost after Shivam Dube was brought in to bowl the crucial 19th over, in which he conceded 25 runs. Lucknow won the match by 6 wickets with 3 balls remaining.

Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni scored the winning runs as Lucknow chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock forged a 99-run partnership to put their team in a strong position in the run chase. De Kock hammered 61 off 45 balls, while Rahul hit 40 off 26 balls. With scores of 55 and 19 runs, respectively, Lewis and Badoni stayed unbeaten to help LSG cross the finish line. Lewis was presented the player of the match award for his outstanding performance.

Image: DwayneBravo/Insta