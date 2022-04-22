IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting To Miss DC Vs RR Match As Family Member Tests Positive For COVID

Ahead of the DC vs RR clash later in the day on Friday, the Delhi Capitals are set to suffer a major setback as their head coach Ricky Ponting will not be present at the ground after one of his family members tested positive for COVID. While the legendary Australian batter has himself tested negative on two occasions subsequently, in the best interest of the team, the medical team and the management have decided to ask Ponting to remain in isolation for five days.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/FrQXjlSYRI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022

IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting to go in isolation ahead of DC vs RR clash

ANI provided an update to inform fans regarding the major development ahead of the IPL 2022 clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. According to them, DC gave an update, stating,

"Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting will not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals after one of his family members tested positive for COVID19. Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. In the best interest of the team, the management and medical team have decided that Ponting will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact."

IPL 2022: DC vs RR match details

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 22. The game is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. While RR will be hoping to go joint top with a win, DC will hope to win this contest and go level on points with RR.

IPL 2022: DC vs RR squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal