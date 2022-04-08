IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate In Match Against LSG

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined an amount of Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate during the second innings of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League 2022 ended with LSG winning the match by six wickets after chasing down the target of 150 runs set by DC. LSG cruised to the target, courtesy of a fiery knock by opener Quinton de Kock, followed by an unbeaten knock by allrounder Krunal Pandya.

In the first innings of the match, DC opener Prithvi Shaw started off proceedings in style and hit 61 runs off 34 balls, while his partner David Warner was dismissed cheaply in his first match of IPL 2022. No.3 batter Rovman Powell also returned to the pavilion cheaply, while skipper Rishabh scored 39* runs off 36 balls by hitting three fours and two sixes. Alongside Rishabh, Sarfaraz Khan also played a knock of 36* runs of 28 balls, with the help of three fours as DC ended the first innings with 149/3 on the scoreboard.

Ravi Bishnoi was the best bowler from LSG as he returned with the figures of 2/22 in 4 overs, while Krishnappa Gowtham grabbed one wicket by giving away 23 runs in his quota of four overs. Meanwhile, in the second innings, LSG were also off to a flying start in their chase as the opening pair of skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock scored 73 runs for the first-wicket stand. While Rahul scored only 24 runs off 25 balls, de Kock went on to hit 80 runs off 52 balls.

Rishabh Pant used six bowlers in the second innings of LSG vs DC

Evin Lewis and Deepak Hooda were dismissed on the scores of five and eleven runs respectively, as LSG crossed the winning mark with Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni on the crease in the last over. Pandya remained unbeaten on 19 runs off 14 balls with a help of a six, whereas Ayush hit 10 runs off three balls after hitting a four and six. Rishabh used six bowlers in total, however, failed to restrict LSG below the target.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up the maximum of two wickets, while Lalit Yadav and Shardul Thakur took one wicket each. One of the biggest attractions of the match, Anrich Nortje gave away 35 runs in 2.2 overs, playing in his first match of the tournament. At the same time, Mustafizur Rahman and Axar Patel gave away 26 and 11 runs during their quota of overs. Pant took more than the allotted time to complete the overs of his bowlers and ended up receiving the fine. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock became the player of the match for his effort.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)