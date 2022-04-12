IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa & Shivam Dube's Fantastic Hitting Helps CSK Match Previous Record

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put forth a splendid display with the bat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they posted a huge total of 216 runs in 20 overs. Most of the runs came off the bat of opener Robin Uthappa and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who scored 88 and 95* runs, respectively.

The two batters got some much-needed runs for CSK, who look to register their first win of the IPL 2022 season. Uthappa and Dube's huge hitting also helped script a massive record, following which former cricketers heaped praise on the duo.

CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube help script record

The duo of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube smacked a record-equalling tally of 17 sixes for CSK to help the squad post a mammoth total of 216 runs on the board despite only having scored 60 runs at the end of the first 10 overs. The last time the Ravindra Jadeja-led side scored 17 sixes in an IPL game was in 2018 against RCB.

The duo added a staggering 156 runs off just 73 deliveries, with Dube remaining not out at 95 runs off just 46 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and eight sixes. On the other hand, Uthappa smacked 88 runs off 50 balls, an inning that included four fours and a whopping nine sixes. With CSK scoring 156 runs in the last 10 overs, they also registered their third-highest tally of runs in an innings of the IPL in the last 10 overs.

CSK vs RCB: Former cricketers praise Uthappa and Dube

Incredible from Robin and Dubey. First 10 overs for 60. The next 10 for 167. That’s the period when Harshal Patel operates…how dearly was he missed by the #RCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2022

Robin Uthappa you Beauty. Showing class and experience! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2022

58 runs in 4 overs in a middle phase there, a result of two good batters getting the match ups right and playing to their strengths 👌🏽 Smart hitting from @robbieuthappa and @IamShivamDube 👏🏽 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2022

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep