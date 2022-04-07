Last Updated:

IPL 2022: Rohit Fans Storm Sehwag's 'vada Pav' Tweet After MI Loss; Ex-India Star Responds

Virender Sehwag clarifies the 'Vada Pav' remark he made after Mumbai Indians were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders, courtesy of Pat Cummins' thrilling knock.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricket team stalwart Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday night following Kolkata Knight Riders’ win over Mumbai Indians to praise the explosive knock played by Pat Cummins and ended up getting criticised for his choice of words.

Playing his first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Cummins hit 56 unbeaten runs off 15 balls and handed KKR the win with four overs remaining in the match, by cruising to the target of 162 runs. Following the thrilling finish to the match, Cummins received praises from all corners of the cricket world, including former big-hitting Team India opener Sehwag. 

While Sehwag wrote, “Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 … Jeera Batti,” after KKR’s win, the former cricketer faced heat from fans and supporters of Rohit Sharma.

The Rohit Sharma fans thought Sehwag’s 'vada pav' remark was a reference to Mumbai Indians and the Indian skipper. However, Sehwag was quick to explain his ‘vada pav’ remark and replied with another tweet.

Virender Sehwag clarifies his 'vada pav' remark

Sehwag explained that the remark was towards the city of Mumbai, which is famous for vada pav and also added that he is a bigger fan of Rohit’s batting than most of the Twitter users criticising him. “The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys,” Sehwag tweeted. 

How did the fans react to Virender Sehwag's tweets?

More about KKR's epic victory over MI

Mumbai Indians scored 161 runs in 20 overs as Suryakumar Yadav scored 52 runs off 36 balls. Youngsters Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verman played knocks of 29 (19) and 38* (27) respectively, while Pollard remained unbeaten on 22 runs off 5 balls.

Cummins was the best bowler for KKR in the first innings, as he returned with the figures of 2/49 in four overs. However, Venkatesh Iyer and Cummins remained unbeaten for KKR and led the team to its 3rd win in IPL 2022. While Cummins hit 4 fours and 6 sixes to score 56 runs off 15 balls, Venkatesh Iyer hit 6 fours and a six to finish the match on unbeaten on 50 off 41 balls.

