IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Arrive At MI Camp; Here's How They Were Welcomed

The series between India and Sri Lanka is done and dusted and now the focus shifts to the upcoming IPL 2022 season. The IPL 2022 is set to start from March 26 and players who are part of the tournament have started arriving at their respective team's base camp. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who were part of the India Test team arrived in Mumbai Indians hotel the video of which was shared on the team's official social media handle.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah arrive at Mumbai Indians hotel

The Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media handle in which Rohit Sharma with his wife and child and also Jasprit Bumrah arrive at the hotel post the series against Sri Lanka. The five-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians are currently based at the Trident Bandra Kurla Complex and Indian players and a few overseas stars in the likes of Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Tim David have already joined the camp, whereas the others are expected to soon follow suit. Besides Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, the most expensive player in the auction, Ishan Kishan has also joined the camp.

Mumbai Indians full squad

Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the team retained Rohit Sharma for INR16 crores and he was the top retention. Jasprit Bumrah was retained for a price of INR 12 crores. MI offered INR 8 crores to Suryakumar Yadav and INR 6 crores to Kieron Pollard. During the IPL 2022 Mega auction, MI signed 21 players in their squad with Ishan Kishan becoming the team’s costliest pick at INR. 15.25 crores. He was also the most expensive player in the auction.

Among Indian players, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, and Anmolpreet Singh were a few key players that MI bought in their squad. Among overseas players, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Fabian Allen, and Riley Meredith were some popular names that the team bought.

MI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.