IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Lauds Tilak Varma; Calls Him 'all-format Player' For India

Five-time title winners Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous IPL 2022 so far as the team was eliminated from the race to the IPL Playoffs early in the tournament after suffering eight straight defeats. While there were some bright spots during the campaign, the team has been unable to triumph in matches on a consistent basis. Among the ups and downs during the season, one player, who has been consistent in terms of scoring runs for the squad was Tilak Varma.

The former India U-19 player has been the find of the tournament as he has been able to score runs during the crucial phase of the match. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has special praise for the player after he steered Mumbai Indians to victory in a low-scoring encounter against Chennai Super Kings in their recent game.

MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma praises Tilak Varma

In IPL 2022, Tilak Varma has amassed 368 runs in 12 innings - the most by a teen player in an IPL season, breaking Rishabh Pant's record of 366 runs in 2017. On Thursday, during MI vs CSK match, Varma scored an unbeaten 34 off 32 balls to guide the team to victory. During the post-match ceremony, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma heaping praise on the youngster and called him an 'all-format player' for India in the near future.

While speaking to Star Sports, Rohit Sharma said "He's been brilliant playing for the first year. Having such a calm head is never easy and in my opinion, I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He's got the technique, he's got the temperament, which is the most important thing when you play at the highest level".

He further added "So, I think a lot of things are looking bright for him and there is hunger. When you speak to him, there's hunger to do well and finish games and have some success as well. I think he's on the right path; he just needs to keep growing and see how he can improve and get better as a player."

IPL 2022: Recap of MI vs CSK match

The MI vs CSK game played at Wankhede on Thursday was a low scoring affair with MI knocking out CSK from the IPL Playoff race. MI won the toss and chose to field first and the decision by Rohit Sharma worked for the team with Daniel Sams dismissing the top three batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Moeen Ali. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Robin Uthappa to leave CSK struggling at 17/4. Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya Singh also came to the party and picked up wickets to pile pressure on CSK. MS Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 36 runs however he ran out of partners as the Men in Yellow were bowled out for just 97 runs.

Chasing In the second innings, CSK pacers Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary created pressure on Mumbai Indians, picking four wickets in the powerplay. Left-arm seamer Choudhary looked impressive troubling batsmen with his inswing. Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 34 off 32 balls and along with Hrithik Shokeen and Tim David (16* off 7) steered the team to victory.