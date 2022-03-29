IPL 2022: RR Register Emphatic 61-run Win Vs SRH As Chahal & Prasidh Krishna Wreak Havoc

Rajasthan Royals (RR) kickstarted their IPL 2022 campaign by registering a thumping 61 run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday after they restricted the Hyderabad-based franchise to just 149 runs. RR skipper Sanju Samson led from the front as he smacked an outstanding fifty in the first innings to set SRH a monstrous target of 211 runs to chase. The Kane Williamson-led side were no match for their opponents as none of the batters settled in and there was no substantial partnership to worry RR during the match.

SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals register dominating 61 run win

Rajasthan Royals produced an immaculate performance as they dominated the match with both bat as well as the ball. After scoring 210 runs in the first innings following valuable contributions from the entire top order, they dismissed SRH for just 149 runs thanks to some spectacular bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

RR commenced their innings with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a fantastic 58 run partnership in the powerplay before the latter was dismissed on the first ball of the seventh over. Buttler smacked 35 runs off just 28 deliveries, an inning that comprised three fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Jaiswal scored 20 runs off 16 balls.

Their opening partnership was followed by a stunning batting performance from captain Samson, who scored a splendid fifty. The 27-year old scored 55 runs off just 27 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, number four Devdutt Padikkal added 41 runs off 29 balls as well. However, that was far from the end as explosive West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer took matters into his own hands and smacked 32 runs off just 13 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 246.15 to end the innings.

In response, SRH were no match for RR as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. After being at 9/3 at one stage, SRH ended their innings at 149 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Yuzvedra Chahal was the star amongst the RR bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/22 in his four-over spell. He was aided by fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult, who picked up two wickets each.

Following an all-around disastrous performance, SRH will hope to recover quickly and be ready for their next game against debutants Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, RR will be buzzing with confidence ahead of their next match against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on April 2.