IPL 2022: RR To Don Special Jersey To Pay Special Tribute To Shane Warne For MI Clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to pay a major tribute to legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who passed away at the age of just 52 in Thailand. The franchise put out a beautiful video to pay tribute to their former skipper and mentor on April 30, where several of the current players had something to say about Warne. Moreover, the team will also don a special jersey to pay homage to the former Australian cricketer, on a day that the side's social media handle has promoted as 'For Warnie.'

RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals to give special tribute to Shane Warne

All the Rajasthan Royals players are set to wear a special jersey with the Initials SW23 to pay homage to the legendary Shane Warne. The former Australian international, who was the winner of the inaugural edition of the IPL, will be given this special tribute at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, the same ground at which the team created history in 2008 by winning the title.

Ahead of the RR vs MI game, the team also posted a heartwarming tribute for Warne, with the current stars sharing their thoughts on the Australian spin maestro. The proceedings began with captain Sanju Samson, who stated that Warne was a fantastic cricketer for almost every young cricketer around the world.

Current IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler spoke about the spin wizard's personality by stating, "The belief he could instil in others, I think, was the biggest thing I took away, you know. Think he made you feel 10 feet tall when you were around him. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal said, "I think his wishes have and always will be with me."

IPL 2022: RR vs MI squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh , Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan