IPL 2022: RR's Kumar Sangakkara, Vettori Share Views On Wide Ball Controversy Against KKR

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season, ended with KKR earning a thrilling final over win, courtesy Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten knocks. The penultimate over of the match, bowled by pacer Praisdh Krishna became the talk of the town as the on-field umpire called for multiple wides, despite the batter moving towards the ball on both occasions. Commentators on air, during the official broadcast by Star Sports, also raised questions, while referring to the rulebook.

Sanju Samson looked frustrated with the situation and took a DRS review. The third umpire confirmed the ball didn’t take the bat's edge and the wide call stayed.

RR’s Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori also shed light on the controversial wide calls which led to RR’s defeat on Monday.

Kumar Sangakkara on controversial wides in KKR vs RR IPL match

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the ex- Sri Lankan captain Sangakkara said, “It is what it is at the end of the day but at the same time we have got to realise we didn't play good enough cricket in the last two games to be on the winning side. But, sometimes these one-percenters do count. In a high-pressure situation, when things go your way or don't go your way, tempers can get frayed, and agitation comes about but it's all in good spirit. We have got to get better as a side."

Is it wide ball?? #IPL2022 #IPL #IPL20222 #KKRvRR @IamSanjuSamsonnot was upset with the decision... Funny thing is he took #drs for wide ball.. First time I guess.. Any idea 💡💡 pic.twitter.com/bpc2QY8BKz — I m sum!t (@sumitganguly191) May 2, 2022

"We have sat here so many times & seen decisions go against bowlers," says Vettori

At the same time, speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Vettori put forward his thoughts about DRS reviews on wide-balls. “The players should be able to decide on such crucial matters. Today it is a little bit different where it always looked like KKR are going to win. But, we have sat here so many times and seen decisions go against bowlers that are so close and the umpire has got it wrong. So, therefore, the players should have some avenues towards rectifying those mistakes. That's why DRS was brought in: to rectify mistakes. I would like to see that happen. And, players are very good judges of that. They get it right more often than not."

Rinku Yadav and Nitish Rana hit 17 runs from the 19th over, which proved to be a turning point. Rana finished off in style by hitting a six in the first ball of the 20th over as KKR earned the victory by seven wickets. The match turned out to be KKR’s first win in their last five games, as they rose to seventh in the IPL 2022 points table.