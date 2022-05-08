Last Updated:

IPL 2022: RR's Shimron Hetmyer Leaves For Guyana, To Return After First Child's Birth

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer has left for Guyana for the birth of his first child. RR said the Caribbean superstar will return to Mumbai.

Shimron Hetmyer

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Rajasthan Royals on Sunday said that their West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer has left for Guyana for the birth of his first child.

"We are helping him (Hetymer) in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani," the Royals said on their official Twitter handle.

They also said that Hetymer would return to Mumbai soon and resume his duties for the franchise for the remaining matches of the IPL.

"We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022," the franchise added.

Royals, who had defeated Punjab Kings in their last league game, will play Delhi Capitals in their next match.  

