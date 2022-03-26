IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad Opines On Role As CSK's Opener, Jadeja Succeeding MSD As Skipper

The IPL 2022 season has gotten underway with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) having won the toss and chosen to field first. With the match set to begin shortly, the excitement could not be any higher amongst fans for the season opener.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will hope that last season's top scorer Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 635 runs, will provide the team with another good start. Ahead of the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Gaikwad shared his thoughts about his role as the side's opener and why he feels it was the right time to give Ravindra Jadeja the captaincy. However, at the time of the publishing of this story, Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck off 4 deliveries as Umesh Yadav took advantage of the extra bounce offered by the pitch at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Gaikwad explains why it was right to hand over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

While speaking in his pre-match interview, Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "Nothing much changes for me from last year. Same responsibility for me. As an opening batsman, there is always a challenge to give good starts and that stays the same. Jadeja has been dominating international cricket for a long time now and the time is ripe for him to get the captaincy. I am really excited and looking forward to it (the season)."

Similarly, opposition opener Venkatesh Iyer also commented upon his batting position and praised new captain Shreyas Iyer, stating that he was a born leader. "I have always said that as a batter I want to be flexible with my batting position. I would try to fulfil my duty wherever I get to bat. I don't have a preferred position in mind as to where I should be batting."

The 27-year old added, "Shreyas I think is a born leader. He is supremely confident. He is in good form with the bat as well and that augurs well for us. He promotes a very positive brand of cricket and that is what KKR is known for as well. I talked to him when we were playing for India and he seems to be a man on a mission. Hopefully, we can win the IPL."

