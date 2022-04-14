SA Legend Dale Steyn Calls 22-year-old Fast Bowler From Jammu & Kashmir His Inspiration

Young fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, Umran Malik has been turning heads in the Indian Premier League 2022 with his scorching pace. The 22-year-old was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2022 season and has been clocking in pace figures of 153 kmph regularly. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan even predicted that Malik could play for Team India soon.

Recently, SRH fast bowling coach and SA legend Dale Steyn participated in a Q&A on Twitter where he answered fan questions. One fan asked Steyn about his inspiration and the former South Africa pacer named Umran Malik.

Umran Malik — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 14, 2022

Steyn, who coaches Malik in the IPL, also had some piece of advice for him as he asked him not to lose pace but add some variety to his bowling.

Never lose pace. Anyone can bowl 130/135.

But yes, some variety in his skills will take him a long way forward — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 14, 2022

Steyn also made a bold prediction for him as he mentioned that Umran would feature 'heavily in the future' along with Marco Jansen.

Umran Malik will feature heavily in the future, as will Marco Jansen from a all rounder point of view. (Sunrisers specific) — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 14, 2022

IPL 2022: SRH make two wins on the trot

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Gujarat Titans' three-match winning streak with a eight-wicket win in the Indian Premier League, with captain Kane Williamson leading from the front with a solid 57 while Nicholas Pooran gave the finishing touches with a late flourish at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 50 had taken Gujarat Titans to 162 for 7 after being sent in to bat, but that was never going to be enough, as Williamson, who struck his first fifty of the season, anchored the Sunrisers' chase, as they crossed the line in 19.1 overs.

Sunrisers thus recorded their second consecutive win after defeating Chennai Super Kings on Saturday last, while it was the Titan's first defeat after a hat-trick of wins.

Williamson, whose 46-ball knock was studded with two fours and four sixes, first added 64-runs with opener Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32 balls) to lay the foundation of the win.

Williamson then forged a 40-run stand with Rahul Tripathi, who retired hurt on 17, to inch closer to the win.

Pooran (34 not out off 18 balls) sealed the deal with his brutal hitting after Willaimson was out in the 17th over. His innings was studded with two fours and an equal number of sixes. He hit a six to finish the match, taking his side to 168 for 2 in 19.1 overs.

(with PTI inputs)