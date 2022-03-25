IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing Welcome Upon Arrival At Mumbai Hotel

Mumbai Indians may not have had the greatest of IPL 2022 auction, however, the team is leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the upcoming season. The five-time champions have fresh faces in their ranks having lost most of their core players to other franchises during the IPL auction. Ahead of the DC vs MI match, the MI team received a major boost with cricket great and Team Mentor Sachin Tendulkar entered the hotel isolation before joining the team's bio bubble. The master blaster took to social media and shared a video to show his fans what surprise awaited him in his hotel room.

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of his quarantine room

The video shared by Sachin Tendulkar sees the hotel room having an entire timeline of his cricket career, starting from 1988 when he took to first-class cricket, then to his entry to Team India. Tendulkar put out a video of all the arrangements made by the hotel as it covered many of Sachin’s personal milestones like his marriage to Anjali in 1995. The bed had a pillow with Tendulkar’s photograph embossed on it. “This is what I saw when I entered the room,” said the Master Blaster while recording the arrangements in the video. He captioned the image, " Now that's what we can say a Quaran-timeline". Talking about Sachin Tendulkar MI career the legendary cricketer led Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2011 IPL editions.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians squad details

Ahead of IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians retained captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.5 crores), fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), top all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore) and top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore). Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (March 27) in a day match. Here's a look at the entire Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL 2022 season

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.