IPL 2022: Sangakkara Explains No Team Bought 'absolute Legend' Suresh Raina At The Auction

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara, reviewing the IPL auctions, pointed out on how the IPL franchises have now started favouring and buying players that offer more value and utility over big-name players.

"There are different ways to look at it. As the years go by, players change and reputations are also made new by younger players," he said, pointing out the example of former CSK batter Suresh Raina who failed to attract any bids in IPL 2022.

"In the case of Suresh Raina, his reputation is unbelievable in IPL cricket. He has been an absolute legend, one of the best and top-most performers season after season. When you go into granular detail, perhaps the player is not suited for that season. It takes nothing away from the player being one of the best ever, or the player being of absolute high quality and it is something that analysts, coaches and owners look for."

Kumar Sangakkara shares his views on captain Sanju Samson 'one of the best T20 players'

Speaking in a Red Bull Cricket Room discussion on the clubhouse app, Kumar Sangakkara lavished high praise on his team's skipper and said that he is someone who has every ability that one looks for in a batter and also has natural leadership qualities.

"Irrespective of him being the captain or the future of RR, he is one of the best T20 players, He is a magnificent player, destructive, match-winner, has every ability that you want in a batter. He was captain before I took over last season. I have come to know him really well and admire him. He’s got such a passion for RR. He started here, he values that. He is a captain who is willing to admit that he doesn’t know everything as yet and he is going to grow into it. He’s got natural leadership qualities. He’s going to get better and better." he added.

Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals for the second season and will be hoping that this season is better than their previous one. Sangakkara said that he is in full support of the player, who he believes is well suited for the captaincy role.

"He’s a simple guy, a man of few words, very grounded. He’s absolutely suited for this job and it’s made working with him so much easier and fun. He’s got a sense of humour as well, and it comes out once in a while. He’s got a lot of pride, he wants to win. All I can do is give him the best support to be able to be that leader he knows he can be."

Image: PTI/ IPL