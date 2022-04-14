IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Big Claim; 'Arshdeep Much Better Than Bhuvneshwar In T20'

In Wednesday's game of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians were defeated by Punjab Kings, by a margin of 12 runs. This was the 5th loss for the 5-time champions as they are yet to register a single win in the ongoing season of the IPL 2022. The experts have cited that the inexperience and losing some core members of the team in the mega auction are some of the reasons why the Mumbai team has failed to perform.

IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar claims Arshdeep is a better bowler than Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Indian batter and cricket commentator Sanjay Manjerakar, after Wednesday's PBKS vs MI encounter, made a big claim, praising Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh. He said that Arshdeep is a better bowler than Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the shortest format of the game.

Talking as an analyst on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said that though Bhuvneshwar Kumar has shined in the Blue for India, it is now time for Arshdeep to take his place in the T20 format.

Sanjay Manjerakar said, "Though India goes back to the wonderful bowler...Bhuvneshwar Kumar, I guess it's now time to include Arshdeep in the squad."

He further added that at the moment, Arshdeep Singh is much better than Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the shortest format. It is pertinent to note that Arshdeep Singh is a left-arm bowler and can also bowl in the death overs. Notably, the Indian team has always been in search of a good left-hand bowler and Arshdeep could be the right choice if he keeps performing the way he is.

The praise for Arshdeep Singh is because of his performance in the last game where the bowler, in his quota of 4 overs, restricted the Mumbai batters as he did not allow them to open their arms in an already high scoring game.

Arshdeep in his 4 overs maintained an economy rate of 7.20. Arshdeep was also involved in an important run out where the bowler with his bullet throw took the wicket of explosive in-form Mumbai batter Tilak Varma, as he had to depart before he could do more damage to the Punjab side. Varma had already scored a quick blazing 36 runs off just 20 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes.