IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Continues Tradition Started By Rahul Dravid For RR Youngsters

Rajasthan Royals are currently looking to confirm an Indian Premier League 2022 Playoffs berth, as they are placed third in the standings with 14 points to their name. Although Sanju Samon’s RR returned with a heavy loss by eight wickets in their last game against Delhi Capitals, the squad has looked brilliant in IPL 2022, and are leading candidate for the Playoffs. Prior to the game against DC, RR picked a thrilling win against Punjab Kings by six wickets after chasing down a target of 190 runs, courtesy of a 68-run knock in 41 balls by youngster Yashavi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal earned the first IPL man of the match award because of his stellar show and was later gifted a bat by skipper Samson. The video of Samson gifting his bat to Yashasvi was shared on social media by RR, where the skipper explains that it is a tradition, which was started by RR and Team India legend RR. Dravid joined Rajasthan in 2011 and played a total of 46 matches for the franchise until 2013.

“I also remember having receiving a bat from Rahul Sir when I got my first ‘Man of the Match’, so I thought someone should do the same for the other guy too. I don’t know, I think it just actually happened and then I realised that ‘oh i was given a bat when I got my first Man of the Match,” Samson said in the video. Dravid led the team in 40 games from 2012 to 2013 and returned with 23 wins and 17 defeats. Meanwhile, Samson has led the team in 26 games so far, after being appointed as the skipper starting from the 2021 season.

Watch the video:

Who are the top performers for RR in IPL 2022?

Having said that, RR will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in their next game on May 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Star opener Jos Buttler, skipper Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the top performers for the team so far in the tournament. Buttler is the current orange cap holder with a total of 625 runs to his name in 12 matches, which includes three centuries and three half-centuries. While Samson has scored 327 runs in 12 games so far, Chahal is the purple cap holder with 23 wickets in 12 games.