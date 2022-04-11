IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Reveals Ashwin's 'retire Out' Decision Was RR's 'tactical Plan'

Rajasthan Royals off-spinner R Ashwin made history on Sunday to become the first-ever cricketer to be tactically 'retired out' in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The incident occurred during the 19th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings. Ashwin was batting on 28 runs off 23 balls before walking off the field 'retired out' after facing just two balls in the 19th over. After his team's victory over Lucknow Super Giants, RR skipper Sanju Samson shed some light on the incident.

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson on Ashwin's dismissal during RR vs LSG match

Sanju Samson revealed that it was a team decision and also a part of their discussion before the start of the season. The Rajasthan Royals skipper in the post-match presentation said, "It's about being Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin's retired-out). We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision."

Ashwin is not the first player who has tactically retired out in T20 cricket. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Bhutan’s Sonam Tobgay, and Bangladesh’s Sunzamul Islam are the other three cricketers to have been dismissed in such a fashion.

Kumar Sangakkara, RR's director of cricket revealed that it was Ashwin's plan to sacrifice his wicket. Speaking about Ashwin's decision, Sangakkara said, "It was the right time to do that. Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well and we had discussed just before that as to what we would do. As the coach I got one call wrong not sending Riyan Parag ahead of Rassie van der Dussen and holding Rassie back so we couldn't get the full benefit of Riyan, but how Ashwin handled that situation, walking in under pressure, he batted, supported the team and then finally sacrificed himself in terms of retiring himself out and then backed it up with a magnificent bowling effort."

Was Ashwin's decision to get out valid?

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, a batter can be ‘retired out’ during a dead ball situation after informing the on-field umpires.

As per ICC law, "A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring,".